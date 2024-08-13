SGL Introduces Verified Diamonds Marketplace

UK-headquartered diamond certification and authentication laboratory Solitaire Gemmological Laboratories (SGL) has launched an online platform designed for retailers to purchase pre-certified diamonds.

This new marketplace, accessible through the dedicated website www.SGLcertified.com, aims to reshape the diamond purchasing landscape by offering guaranteed grade diamonds and a streamlined buying process.

A New Model in Diamond Purchasing

The SGL-certified platform offers diamonds ranging from 0.08 carats to 0.39 carats, each accompanied by a laser inscription and a dossier report.

The key selling point of this marketplace is the grade guarantee provided by SGL, with a 14-day claim window that allows retailers to return diamonds in case of any discrepancies between the reported and actual grade. This guarantee is underpinned by a money-back policy, aimed at providing added assurance to retailers.

Unlike traditional diamond marketplaces where sellers independently list their diamonds, SGL’s platform aims to operate on a more controlled model. Only a select group of diamond cutters and polishers, pre-approved by SGL, are permitted to list their diamonds on the portal. Before being listed, each diamond undergoes a stringent evaluation against 100 parameters, ensuring that only the highest quality diamonds are available for purchase.

Cost Efficiency for Retailers

SGL’s platform offers a significant cost advantage by addressing the premium often associated with dossier diamonds. According to Chirag Soni, Co-Founder and Director of SGL, “Retailers usually pay a premium of 12-18% depending on the criteria for dossier diamonds vs the non-certified version of the diamonds and this is where we saw opportunity on bringing down the humongous dossier costs to offer extremely competitive diamonds on our portal.”

This cost-saving approach is expected to attract retailers looking for value without compromising on quality. The availability of certified diamonds at competitive prices may also encourage smaller retailers to consider dossier diamonds, traditionally seen as a more expensive option.

Shirin Bandukwalla, Co-Founder and Director of SGL, highlighted the unique aspects of the platform: “Our platform brings a 0.08 ct with a NO BGM, laser inscription and a certificate which is unheard of, and we are very confident that retailers will see this great opportunity of price and value in their purchase with us.”

SGL’s Growing Global Presence

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in London, SGL has established itself as a leading authority in diamond certification. The laboratory has expanded rapidly, now operating in five countries with 23 locations and covering 198 countries globally.