Shine 2025 to Present Work by Emerging UK Jewellers and Silversmiths

The Goldsmiths’ Centre has announced the return of Shine, its annual showcase for emerging jewellery and silversmithing talent in the UK.

Shine 2025 will run from 17 September to 22 December 2025, beginning with a one-night event at the Centre’s exhibition space in Farringdon, London.

Exhibitors and Selection Process

Eleven early-career designer-makers have been selected through an open call to exhibit and sell their work both in person and online. The 2025 group includes jewellers Heather Blake, Edwin Charmain (Pusaka), Carol Cole (Carol Cole Jewellery), Shirani Fernando (Shirani Jewellery), Misha McLean, Niamh Wright (Nif Jewels), Marina Skia, Junru Erin, Wenyin Jiang, and silversmiths and jewellers Beca Fflur and Iona Hall (Iona Hall Silversmith).

The participants were selected by a panel comprising jewellery writer and journalist Rachael Taylor and jewellery designer Darren Sherwood (Mr Sherwood). Their collections will be available at the Goldsmiths’ Centre and via the platform www.goldsmiths-shop-talent.org.

Professional Development and Public Programming

Alongside the exhibition, Shine 2025 includes business development training and digital content created by the participants. This includes short films and interviews sharing their creative processes, to be published on the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s Instagram channel @gsmithscentre.

Charlotte Dew, Head of Public Programmes, said: “Shine is more than just a showcase – it’s a springboard for emerging talent. Through dedicated business training, creative storytelling, and public exposure, we equip each maker with the tools and confidence to grow a sustainable, independent practice. It’s always a privilege to watch their journeys unfold and to help connect them with new audiences who value craftsmanship and innovation.”

Further information, purchasing options, and details on applying to the 2026 programme are available at www.goldsmiths-shop-talent.org.