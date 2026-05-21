World Diamond Heritage Board Opens Nominations for Inaugural Heritage List

The World Diamond Heritage Board (WDHB) has opened the public nomination phase for the World Diamond Heritage List (WDHL), an initiative that aims to identify 100 natural diamonds considered to have had significant historical and cultural impact.

Nominations opened on 18 May and will close on 18 June 2026. Individuals can nominate up to five diamonds for inclusion.

Focus on Cultural and Historical Significance

According to the WDHB, the list is intended to recognise diamonds for their influence on human history, culture, spirituality and society rather than for gemmological characteristics or market value.

To support the nomination process, a pre-nomination list of 171 candidate diamonds has been published. The list was developed with input from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and includes diamonds originating from 17 countries, including India, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Russia and Borneo.

The WDHB said the final selection will be determined through what it describes as a transparent and internationally validated process.

Selection Committee

The selection committee is chaired by Suresh Hathiramani, former president of the Diamond Exchange of Singapore, with Alex Popov, founder of the World Diamond Museum, serving as vice-chairman.

The committee includes historians, gemmological experts and representatives from across the global diamond industry.

Hathiramani said: “We aim to make the World Diamond Heritage List the most important reference compendium for our generation and future generations to learn from – conveying the lessons of our history and heritage only as a natural diamond can.”

Open to Industry and Public Participation

The nomination process is open to industry professionals and members of the public, including jewellers, retailers, designers, gemmologists, collectors and historians.

Nicolas Chrétien, founding member of the World Diamond Heritage Board, said: “For centuries, diamonds have carried stories of civilizations, royalty, love, spirituality, craftsmanship, and memory. Yet no international framework has ever formally recognised their cultural and historical significance to humanity. The World Diamond Heritage List exists to change that. This is not simply an initiative. It is a responsibility. And it begins with you.”Nominations can be made through the nomination form until 18 June 2026.