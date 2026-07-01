Russia Remains Leading Rough Diamond Producer by Value in 2025

Russia retained its position as the world’s largest rough diamond producer by value in 2025, marking the third consecutive year it has led global production, according to the latest statistics released by the Kimberley Process (KP).

The figures show Russia recovered 31.5 million carats of rough diamonds during the year, with a total production value of $2.72 billion and an average value of $86 per carat. Although output declined from 37.3 million carats valued at $3.34 billion in 2024, Russia remained the largest producer by value despite ongoing sanctions in the US and European Union and continued weakness in the diamond market.

Botswana Records Lower Production

Botswana remained the second-largest producer by value, recovering 15.5 million carats worth $1.98 billion in 2025 following operational shutdowns at the Jwaneng and Orapa mines.

While Botswana’s production volume declined from 18.1 million carats in 2024, the average value of its rough increased to $128 per carat, compared with $75 per carat the previous year. The figures reflect the different characteristics of rough production across major mining countries, with Botswana recording a higher average value per carat despite lower overall output than Russia.

Global Rough Diamond Output Declines

The Kimberley Process data shows a decline in the global rough diamond market during 2025.

Worldwide rough diamond production fell 3% year on year by value to $9.23 billion, while production by volume declined 8% to 98.8 million carats. Global rough imports also fell 8% by volume, with exports down 7%.

The decline in exports reflected lower shipments from several producing countries. Russia’s rough diamond exports decreased by 1.8%, while Canada recorded a 10% decline. Zimbabwe’s exports fell 41% and Lesotho recorded the largest decline among the major producers, with exports down 63%.

Market Context

The latest production figures indicate that mining activity remained lower across several producing countries during 2025 as the industry continued to respond to weaker market conditions.

Russia remained the largest producer of rough diamonds by value despite geopolitical restrictions affecting parts of the international market. At the same time, lower global production volumes and reduced exports across several producing countries reflect the cautious production environment across the rough diamond sector.