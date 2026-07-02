Beaverbrooks Launches Traceable Diamond Bridal Collection

Beaverbrooks has introduced a new bridal jewellery collection centred on traceability and responsible sourcing, reflecting growing consumer interest in the provenance of diamonds and precious metals.

The retailer’s new True by Beaverbrooks range comprises 21 engagement and wedding ring designs made using traceable natural diamonds from Botswana alongside Single Mine Origin (SMO) gold and platinum.

Focus on Provenance

The collection is available online and through 15 Beaverbrooks stores, with engagement ring prices starting at £3,500 and wedding rings from £995.

Each diamond is supplied with Botswanamark certification, providing traceability back to Botswana and verification that the stones have been responsibly sourced. Customers can also follow the journey of their diamond and, after registering their purchase, select a Botswana-based charity to support. Botswanamark donates one per cent of its profits to community initiatives in the country, including education, healthcare and infrastructure projects.

The collection also uses Single Mine Origin gold, which represents less than one per cent of global gold production and can be traced back to independently audited mines.

For jewellers, the launch reflects the continued importance of provenance within the bridal category, where purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by transparency, responsible sourcing and product information alongside design and quality.

Design and Manufacturing

True by Beaverbrooks includes solitaire, diamond shoulder and three-stone engagement rings featuring round, oval and pear-shaped diamonds. The collection incorporates a knot motif, intended as a contemporary interpretation of the infinity symbol and a reference to couples ‘tying the knot’.

The rings feature slim shanks and fine profiles. All diamonds are graded G colour and SI1 clarity or above.

The collection is manufactured in the UK by a workshop certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council and is also a member of the Created in the UK initiative.

Responding to Changing Consumer Expectations

Lorna Haddon, Head of Diamonds and Jewellery at Beaverbrooks, said: “True by Beaverbrooks is about more than beautiful design. It’s about knowing the journey behind every piece, from mine to moment, and celebrating love with jewellery that is as genuine and enduring as the commitment it represents.

“We know that today’s customers want to feel a genuine connection to the jewellery they choose, not only through its design, but through the story behind it. At the same time, there’s a strong desire for reassurance and trust, which is why established jewellery retailers continue to play such an important role in the purchasing journey.

“With the True by Beaverbrooks collection, we’ve combined craftsmanship with a commitment to responsible sourcing, with designs intended to be suitable for everyday wear while incorporating symbolic elements. Alongside the design, we wanted to offer Beaverbrooks customers confidence in the provenance of their jewellery through traceable diamonds, responsibly sourced materials and UK craftsmanship.”