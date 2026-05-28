GJEPC Becomes First Industry Body to Join NDC Under Luanda Accord Framework

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has announced that the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has become a member of the organisation, making it the first industry body to move towards NDC membership under the Luanda Accord framework.

The development follows GJEPC’s signing of the Luanda Accord in June 2025 and a Memorandum of Understanding signed during the second Luanda Accord High-Level Meeting in Cape Town in February 2026.

Industry Collaboration

The move brings GJEPC into the NDC membership structure at a time when the natural diamond sector is increasing its focus on category marketing, consumer education and coordinated industry messaging.

India plays a significant role in the global diamond supply chain. The country is estimated to cut and polish around 90% of the world’s diamonds by volume, with Surat serving as the primary processing centre. In addition to its manufacturing role, India has become an increasingly important consumer market for diamond jewellery.

GJEPC represents India’s gem and jewellery trade and works across trade promotion, industry development and international engagement.

Amber Pepper, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council, said: “We are thrilled to welcome GJEPC as a Member of the NDC, marking an exciting new chapter in our longstanding partnership and a powerful step forward for industry collaboration. India plays a vital role in the global natural diamond value chain, and GJEPC’s membership reflects our shared commitment to driving sustained category marketing, elevating consumer education, and championing the long-term growth and differentiation of natural diamonds. Together, we are strengthening our collective voice to celebrate the rarity, authenticity, and emotional significance of natural diamonds, inspiring consumers around the world and reinforcing the enduring value of our category.”

Focus on Category Marketing

The Luanda Accord was established to encourage cooperation across the natural diamond industry, with a focus on consumer marketing and education initiatives relating to natural diamonds.

The agreement forms part of wider industry efforts to coordinate consumer-facing marketing campaigns and educational initiatives. The natural diamond sector has placed greater emphasis on collective promotion amid changing consumer preferences and increased competition from other jewellery categories.

Kirit Bhansali, chairman of GJEPC, said: “The Natural Diamond Council represents the voice of our industry to consumers globally, and it is important that we collectively support its efforts in the category marketing of natural diamonds, the world’s most coveted gemstone. As a new generation of modern consumers emerges, it is increasingly important that we continue to engage them through meaningful storytelling, inspiration, and education. This shared vision is what led us to become Members of the NDC and to contribute both strategically and financially to its long-term mission and growth.”