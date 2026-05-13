Pencil Launches AI Jewellery CAD Design Agent

Pencil has released an AI jewellery CAD design agent designed to create jewellery designs through natural language prompts.

The company said the platform can be used by internal design teams, in-store sales staff and customers through a brand’s website.

CAD-Focused Design Output

Pencil said its agent generates rendered, parametric CAD designs intended for printing and casting, rather than AI-generated images that still require CAD development.

The platform can be adjusted to manufacturing specifications including prong diameters, bezel crown heights, minimum band widths and polishing allowances. Users can also request precise design changes, such as moving a stone by 1.25mm or increasing a band width by 3mm.

Pricing and Retail Applications

Pencil said businesses can load cost structures into the platform to generate live pricing as designs are changed.

The agent can also be embedded on a jeweller’s website with limits set by the brand, allowing customers to create designs within defined parameters. In-store sales associates can use versions trained on specific products.

Roll-Out and Additional Tools

Ring design support is available now, with further categories due to follow in the coming weeks.

Additional features include multiple reasoning models, support for up to 10 agents working simultaneously and tools for design recommendations, website publishing, configurator pages, 3D viewers and marketing assets.

Industry Context

For jewellers, the launch points to further use of AI in areas such as customer briefing, CAD development and quotation. Its relevance will depend on how consistently such systems meet manufacturing tolerances, integrate with existing workflows and support quality control before production.