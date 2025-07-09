Pritesh Patel Appointed as GIA President and CEO from August 2025

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has confirmed that Pritesh Patel will become its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective 4 August 2025. Patel, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Susan M. Jacques, who will continue as a strategic advisor until her retirement at the end of 2025.

The announcement follows a global search process led by the GIA Board of Governors and a dedicated CEO search committee. Candidates from within GIA and across the gem and jewellery industry were considered.

Background and Experience

Patel joined GIA in 2015 as Chief Information Officer and was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2017. In his current role, he has overseen operational strategy, planning, and the implementation of organisational systems. Prior to joining GIA, he served as Vice President of Information Technology at CIRCOR International Inc., a manufacturer of engineered products for the energy, aerospace, defence and industrial sectors. He holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

Commenting on his appointment, Patel said:

“It is the honour of a lifetime to lead an institution as trusted and iconic as GIA. Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated and talented individuals in the industry—people who live our mission every day. I’m inspired by GIA’s legacy of excellence and integrity, and I’m committed to building on that foundation with humility, purpose and a bold vision for the future.”

Susan Jacques to Step Down After Over a Decade in Role

Susan Jacques has served as President and CEO of GIA since 2014, following a long tenure on the Board of Governors and as Board Chair. Her period in leadership included industry shifts, changing consumer preferences and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on her time at GIA, Jacques stated:

“I’ve been associated with GIA for most of my adult life, first as a student, then as a Governor and as CEO for the last 12 years. I have always been a passionate advocate for GIA, its important mission of trust and its unique role as an industry leader in the global gem and jewelry industry. I am delighted that the Board of Governors has selected Pritesh as my successor and the next leader of this amazing organization. I, along with our GIA colleagues, will do everything we can to ensure his success. I am confident that GIA’s best days are ahead.”

Lisa A. Locklear, Chair of the GIA Board of Governors, added:

“Pritesh’s outstanding experience, character and understanding of the industry and the Institute are exceptionally well-suited to build upon GIA’s nearly 100 years of service to the industry and consumers, leading GIA to even greater successes. The Board of Governors, GIA’s global teams, the gem and jewelry industry and consumers owe great thanks to Susan Jacques. Her compassionate, visionary and unwavering leadership during 12 years as CEO and 30 years as a Governor and Board Chair leaves GIA well-positioned to meet the opportunities and challenges of today and those that will come in the future.”

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

GIA’s leadership transition comes at a time of continuing technological change and evolving consumer expectations in the jewellery sector. As a central authority in gemmological education, research and grading, the institute’s future direction remains of interest to jewellers worldwide.

Patel’s background in operations and technology may influence future developments in GIA’s digital systems and laboratory services. For jewellers, continuity in the Institute’s standards-based approach and its focus on consumer confidence will remain key factors as the industry responds to shifting product categories, market conditions and regulatory requirements.