Natural Diamond Council to Launch World Diamond Day on 8 April 2026

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) will introduce World Diamond Day on 8 April 2026, a global initiative intended to bring together stakeholders across the diamond supply chain to share stories centred on natural diamonds.

The observance, which will be marked annually, invites participation from designers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers. The inaugural edition is positioned as a soft launch aimed at building engagement across the industry.

Industry-Wide Participation through Social Media

World Diamond Day will be driven by user-generated content shared across social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok. Participants are encouraged to post images or short videos using the hashtags #WorldDiamondDay and #NaturalDiamonds.

The NDC is asking companies to involve employees, partners and customers in the initiative, with content reflecting what natural diamonds represent on both a personal and professional level.

Richa Singh, Managing Director, India and Middle East at the Natural Diamond Council, said, “World Diamond Day is really about people, and the moments that matter most to them. Whether you have purchased your own diamond, have gifted one, or simply have a piece of jewellery that holds a core memory, we want to hear from you.”

She added, “We encourage everyone, across the industry and beyond, to post a photo or a short video that captures what natural diamonds mean to them. Natural diamonds have an enduring value that goes far beyond their beauty, and this is the day we celebrate that together, as one community.”

Content Themes and Industry Narratives

The NDC has outlined a range of themes for participants to explore. These include personal milestones such as engagements and anniversaries, heirloom pieces and the journey of a diamond from mine to finished jewellery.

Additional areas of focus include craftsmanship, design and collections, as well as stories linked to the social and environmental impact of diamond mining, including education and conservation initiatives.

Amber Pepper, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council, said, “Now more than ever, the power of the natural diamond industry lies in its ability to come together with a unified voice.

“World Diamond Day represents a moment for the industry to align its messaging. In a time of global uncertainty, the values associated with natural diamonds, including authenticity, human connection and long-term significance, continue to be emphasised.”

Origins and Development of the Initiative

World Diamond Day was originally conceived by the World Diamond Heritage Board (WDHB), which has since transferred oversight to the NDC. The initiative has already attracted support across 40 countries, with a reported reach of several million followers.

April was selected as the date as diamond is the month’s birthstone. The choice of the 8th has also been linked by the WDHB to symbolic associations with balance and continuity.

WDHB founding member Nicolas Chrétien said, “There is no heritage without a date to remember. April 8 is that date.”

Tools and Resources for the Trade

To support participation, the NDC has made a digital toolkit available via its website. This includes branded assets, guidelines and functionality for adding the World Diamond Day logo to content.

The initiative is intended to function as a collective moment rather than a centrally directed campaign, with messaging shaped by contributions from across the industry.

Implications for Jewellers

World Diamond Day provides an opportunity for jewellers to take part in a coordinated global activity focused on natural diamonds, while producing digital content for consumer engagement.

The emphasis on storytelling, provenance and emotional significance reflects ongoing industry efforts to communicate the positioning of natural diamonds. The reliance on user-generated content also indicates a broader shift towards more participatory marketing approaches.

For retailers and brands, participation may support visibility across social platforms while contributing to wider industry messaging around natural diamonds.