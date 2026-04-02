Diamond Council of America Launches ‘Second Spark’ Initiative to Support Jewellery Retail Recruitment

The Diamond Council of America (DCA) has launched a workforce development programme, the ‘Second Spark’ Initiative, aimed at addressing labour shortages in jewellery retail while creating entry pathways for veterans and parents returning to the workforce.

The initiative introduces a structured route into the sector, combining training, certification and job placement support, with backing from the JCK Industry Fund.

Addressing Workforce Challenges

The programme has been developed in response to recruitment pressures across the jewellery sector, including an ageing workforce, retirements and competition for retail staff.

Second Spark is intended to expand the available talent pool by targeting individuals with transferable skills who may be seeking to re-enter or transition into the workforce. Veterans and returning parents have been identified as key groups for recruitment.

Annie Doresca, president and chief executive of DCA, said: “We’re proud to launch Second Spark as a unique solution to two important needs—creating career opportunities for veterans and returning parents, and strengthening the future workforce of our industry. It’s a program built on both purpose and practicality.”

Programme Structure and Training

The inaugural cohort will include up to 100 participants. The programme runs for between eight and ten weeks and is structured around four DCA courses.

Participants will work towards the DCA Diploma in Gem and Jewellery Sales, alongside receiving support including CV preparation, interview coaching and mentorship. The programme also includes job placement support through partnerships with jewellery retailers.

Graduates will have the option to pursue the Certified Sales & Service Professional credential through Jewellers of America, providing an additional recognised qualification within the sector.

Industry Collaboration and Expansion

The initiative is supported by the JCK Industry Fund and is open to further collaboration, with DCA seeking additional partners to extend the programme.

The organisation will use its existing distance learning infrastructure to deliver the training, with a focus on accessibility.

Implications for the Trade

The launch of Second Spark reflects a broader shift towards more structured recruitment and training approaches within the jewellery sector, particularly at retail level.

By formalising entry routes and aligning training with employer requirements, programmes of this type may support retailers in accessing a broader range of candidates. For businesses facing recruitment challenges, this provides a potential source of entrants with recognised qualifications and product knowledge.

The focus on short-format education combined with job placement support also indicates a more direct pathway into retail roles, which may help reduce onboarding time and initial training requirements for employers.