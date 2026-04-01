GIA Opens Taiwan Campus with Chinese-Language Graduate Gemologist Programme

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has opened a new School of Gemology and Jewelry Arts campus in Taipei, Taiwan – the only location in its global network to deliver the full Graduate Gemologist diploma programme in Chinese. The campus was officially inaugurated on 29 March 2026, marking an expansion of GIA’s education provision in Asia.

New Facility and Programme Offering

The Taiwan campus introduces full Chinese-language instruction for GIA’s Graduate Gemologist qualification, intended to improve access for Chinese-speaking students and support skills development across the regional jewellery and gemstone sector.

GIA President and CEO Pritesh Patel said: “Education is the foundation of GIA, and it is crucial that we prepare each new generation of gem and jewelry professionals with the education, skills and experience needed to thrive and succeed within the industry. Our new campus in Taiwan will allow us to expand our education services and resources on a local and global scale.”

Cathryn Ramirez, GIA Chief Learning Officer, said: “Our Taiwan school is unique in that it will be the only GIA school worldwide offering full Chinese language instruction of the Graduate Gemologist diploma programme. We are very thrilled about this new addition along with the other upcoming school expansions, including a new location for the GIA school in London and the expansion of our New York campus.”

Location and Accessibility

The campus is located within walking distance of Zhongxiao Xinsheng MRT station in Taipei, with access to Taipei Main Station, Xinyi District and the Zhongshan commercial area.

The school will offer weekend and evening classes to accommodate both full-time students and working professionals.

Opening Ceremony and Industry Participation

The opening ceremony was attended by Vivian Po-Yun Wang, Director of the GIA Taiwan Campus; Jing-Wen Tian, President of the GIA Alumni Association Taiwan Chapter; and Chien-Min Tseng, Chairman of the Jewelry and Gold Association of the Republic of China.

Proceedings included guest remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, campus tours and cultural performances. A GIA Taiwan Alumni Chapter seminar and meeting also took place, with remarks from Nicole Garcia, Executive Director of Alumni Development and Alumni Relations, followed by a closing banquet.

Continuation of GIA’s Presence in Taiwan

GIA first established a school in Taiwan in 1991. The new campus builds on this presence, continuing to serve local students and international participants.

Industry Implications

The introduction of a fully Chinese-language Graduate Gemologist programme reflects demand for formal gemmological training in Asia and may support wider participation in professional education among Chinese-speaking markets.

For jewellery businesses, increased access to accredited training in the region may contribute to a larger pool of qualified professionals with standardised gemmological knowledge. This may affect retail, manufacturing and sourcing operations, particularly in markets where Chinese is widely used in trade.

The expansion also aligns with GIA’s wider development plans, including new and expanded education facilities in other key global centres, indicating continued investment in workforce training across the jewellery industry.