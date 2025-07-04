JSA Issues Updated Guidance Amid Ongoing Smash-and-Grab Robberies

The Jewelers’ Security Alliance (JSA) has issued updated recommendations for jewellery retailers in response to ongoing incidents of smash-and-grab robberies.

The non-profit organisation, which has provided crime prevention support to the jewellery industry since 1883, has detailed several measures intended to reduce losses and support safety.

Focus on Personal Safety During Incidents

The JSA advises against resisting during a smash-and-grab robbery, as offenders may be armed with hammers, knives, or firearms. These incidents tend to occur rapidly, and attempting to intervene may increase the risk of injury.

Physical Deterrents and Alarm Systems

The JSA recommends installing burglary-resistant, laminated glass in showcases. This glass, when combined with reinforced frames, can resist multiple strikes and may reduce access to goods. The organisation also reports that injuries sustained during attempted break-ins can sometimes result in the collection of DNA evidence.

An audible glass-break alarm is also advised, as it may cause intruders to flee before completing the theft.

Inventory Management to Limit Exposure

The JSA advises retailers to spread high-value goods such as watches and loose diamonds across several showcases to limit potential losses in the event of a break-in.

Ongoing Support and Resources

For additional information on crime prevention or to receive updates, retailers can contact the JSA at 800-537-0067 or e-mail at jsa2@jewelerssecurity.org or visit jewelers security.org.