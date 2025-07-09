David Kellie to Step Down as CEO of Natural Diamond Council

David Kellie will step down as Chief Executive Officer of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) at the end of 2025, following six years in the role.

The announcement was made by Kellie via his LinkedIn profile and follows recent developments that secure new funding for the NDC from African producers and other stakeholders through the Luanda Accord.

Leadership and Rebrand

Kellie was appointed CEO in December 2019, succeeding Jean-Marc Lieberherr at what was then the Diamond Producers Association. Under his leadership, the organisation rebranded to the Natural Diamond Council in mid-2020, as part of a shift to engage younger consumers in response to increasing interest in lab-grown diamonds. Kellie previously held marketing roles at Watches of Switzerland and Ralph Lauren.

Budgetary Challenges and Market Context

During his tenure, Kellie oversaw the NDC’s promotional efforts through the pandemic and managed financial constraints following the 2022 exit of Alrosa, one of its founding contributors. Alrosa’s withdrawal, prompted by international sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, had a substantial impact on the NDC’s operating budget.

The NDC was initially funded by the seven largest diamond producers, with De Beers, Rio Tinto and Alrosa contributing the largest shares. Alrosa’s departure demonstrated the council’s dependence on a limited number of contributors, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of its funding model.

Luanda Accord and Expanded Funding Base

Kellie’s announcement comes shortly after the signing of the Luanda Accord, which brings renewed financial backing for natural diamond marketing. The agreement sees African diamond-producing nations and other signatories commit 1 percent of their rough diamond revenue to support NDC initiatives.

Angola’s state-owned mining and trading companies, Endiama and Sodiam, have joined the NDC and are expected to contribute a combined $8 million. This expansion of the NDC’s contributor base may improve the organisation’s financial stability and support broader marketing efforts.

In a statement, Kellie said: “I remain committed to the mission of the NDC through the remainder of the year, including the onboarding of new members and the launch of a successful new campaign in the fourth quarter.” He added that he plans to retire but remains open to future opportunities.

The NDC board has confirmed it will take time to identify Kellie’s successor and will release further details once the selection process is complete.