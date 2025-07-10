Kim Kardashian Wears Elizabeth Taylor’s Diamond Earrings at Balenciaga Couture Show

Kim Kardashian appeared at Balenciaga’s Fall 2025 Haute Couture show in Paris on 10 July wearing a pair of diamond pendant earrings formerly owned by Elizabeth Taylor. The earrings were loaned for the occasion by jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, who has previously worked with both Taylor and Kardashian.

The show marked the final presentation by Demna as creative director of Balenciaga. Kardashian’s appearance wearing Taylor’s jewellery added a heritage element to the event, connecting a well-known piece from a private collection with a contemporary fashion context.

Provenance and Auction History

The diamond pendant earrings were originally a gift from Taylor’s third husband, Mike Todd, in 1957. Taylor wore the chandelier-style earrings on multiple occasions, and they became associated with her personal collection. In 2011, the earrings were sold at Christie’s for $374,500 and were acquired by Lorraine Schwartz.

In addition to the earrings, Schwartz supplied two diamond necklaces for the show, reportedly featuring a combined total of around 250 carats.

Context and Industry Relevance

The use of Elizabeth Taylor’s jewellery in a couture presentation draws attention to the role of provenance and celebrity ownership in fine jewellery. For jewellers, it reflects ongoing interest in historic pieces and the commercial visibility that can result from association with public figures.

Kardashian has previously acquired items from Taylor’s collection. In 2011, she purchased three jade and diamond bangles designed by Schwartz for Taylor. Her longstanding interest in the actress’s jewellery adds another layer of relevance to the appearance of these pieces on the runway.

Implications for the Trade

Kardashian’s appearance wearing estate jewellery on a couture runway highlights how pieces with provenance continue to feature in contemporary fashion contexts. For the trade, it reinforces how auction-acquired or historic jewellery can attract renewed attention when worn by high-profile figures.

The collaboration between Lorraine Schwartz and Balenciaga also illustrates how jewellery designers can position historic items within high-visibility fashion events, offering opportunities for exposure and reinforcing the enduring value of significant pieces.