NDC Launches Industry Report on Fancy Colour Diamonds

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), in collaboration with Choron Group and the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF), has released a new industry report focused on fancy colour diamonds.

The report examines the formation, market dynamics, rarity, and historical significance of these diamonds, providing an informational resource for jewellers, collectors, auction houses, and retailers.

Market Context and Report Purpose

The release follows a series of notable sales and media coverage involving fancy colour diamonds. In June 2025, the Marie-Thérèse Pink diamond achieved nearly $14 million at Christie’s New York, while a 5.02-carat fancy pink diamond ring at Sotheby’s was estimated between $1.5 and $2 million. These events highlight the sustained market interest in fancy colour diamonds.

The report is part of the NDC’s Diamond Report series and is intended to serve as a reference for the jewellery industry. David Kellie, CEO of the NDC, stated: “These are exciting times where bold creativity and colourful, rare beauty takes centre stage. Through our vast network of partners and industry experts, we wanted to provide a go-to guide on fancy colour diamonds for press, retailers, and passionate consumers alike.”

Rarity and Value Trends

The report details the limited availability of fancy colour diamonds, particularly red, pink, blue, and green stones. According to the FCRF, only a small number of red diamonds exceeding two carats are known to exist. Market data shows that fancy colour diamond prices have increased at a compound annual rate of 5.7% over the past 20 years. Since 2005, pink diamonds have appreciated by 393.5%, blue by 242.4%, and yellow by 49.3%.

Roy Safit, CEO of the FCRF, commented: “While global trade anxieties have created caution across luxury sectors, the fancy colour diamond market remained impressively composed. The data shows a contained, strategic repositioning. It speaks to the market’s growing maturity and the defensive appeal of vivid colour diamonds.”

Cutting and Manufacturing Considerations

Colour enhancement is a primary consideration in the cutting of fancy colour diamonds. Anshul Gandhi, CEO of Choron Group, noted: “Fancy colour diamonds are an ultra-rare and highly esteemed segment of the market that demands a profound understanding of craftsmanship and gemology. With decades of technical expertise, Choron works closely with collectors, investors, and luxury brands for the full spectrum of fancy colour diamonds. Backed by a global network and a strong presence in key markets, we continue to set benchmarks in the trade of fancy colour diamonds, transforming nature’s rarest creations into timeless works of art.”

Global Sources and Notable Discoveries

The report includes a geographical overview of key fancy colour diamond sources, including Canada, Botswana, South Africa, Sierra Leone, and Australia. A recent discovery of a purple diamond at the Diavik mine in Canada has also drawn attention from within the industry due to its rarity.

Auction Activity and Collector Interest

Auction sales continue to reflect strong interest in fancy colour diamonds. Notable recent transactions include:

The 10.03-carat “Mediterranean Blue” Fancy Vivid blue diamond, sold for $21.4 million at Sotheby’s Geneva in 2022.



A 2.02-carat Fancy Vivid blue diamond (est. $1.4–$1.8 million), a Fancy green-blue diamond ring (2.61 carats, est. $250,000–$350,000), and a 26.19-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond ring (est. $750,000–$1 million), all presented at Sotheby’s New York in June 2025.



The 10.38-carat Marie-Thérèse Pink diamond, connected to French royalty and newly mounted by JAR, sold at Christie’s New York in June 2025 for nearly $14 million.

The CTF Pink Star remains the highest recorded auction sale for a fancy colour diamond, having sold for $71.2 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in 2017.

Tom Moses, Executive Vice President of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), commented: “A vivid pink diamond this size is a total freak of nature. There are very few important pink diamonds over 20 carats. It is less likely that we will see more important sizable pinks.”

The full Fancy Color Diamond Report is available via the Natural Diamond Council.