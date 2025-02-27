Sarine and De Beers’ Tracr Partner on Diamond Traceability Technology

Sarine Technologies Ltd and De Beers Group subsidiary Tracr have signed a collaboration agreement to enhance technology-driven diamond traceability.

The partnership will integrate Tracr’s blockchain-based tracking system with Sarine’s scanning and identification technology to provide an unbroken chain of verification from rough diamond registration to polished stone.

Blockchain Integration for Verifiable Provenance

Sarine’s Diamond Journey traceability system will now incorporate rough diamond origin data recorded on Tracr, which logs stones at the source. The integration is intended to enhance supply chain transparency by using an automated verification process rather than relying solely on company declarations.

A key aspect of this initiative is the availability of data on rough diamonds scanned and registered at the mining stage. De Beers has already recorded over three million rough diamonds on Tracr and now provides single-country-of-origin information for all rough diamonds of one carat and above. The integration of Sarine’s technology with Tracr’s blockchain infrastructure is expected to support large-scale, automated diamond matching.

Industry Implications and Adoption

The partnership enables integration into existing diamond industry workflows. Sarine’s established planning systems and Tracr’s widely implemented blockchain platform offer a potential route for broader market adoption. Both companies have emphasised that all uploaded data must comply with their intellectual property protection policies.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, stated:

“This collaboration with Tracr brings tremendous value to polished diamond importers, wholesalers and diamond jewellery retailers seeking greater assurance of the origin and authenticity of their natural diamonds, whether to comply with regulatory requirements or to enhance consumer confidence in their diamond’s origin. By enabling the registration of diamonds at their source and the ability to trace them through the polishing pipeline, we can provide a verifiable, independent and objective solution. In today’s market, transparency backed by solid, verifiable data is essential and this new collaboration enables the industry to meet this expectation seamlessly. We are excited to collaborate with Tracr, a company dedicated to advancing blockchain-based traceability.”

Wesley Tucker, CEO of Tracr, added:

“We believe this collaboration will deliver a step change in traceability and provenance assurance in the diamond industry. By enabling the connection between our blockchain technology and Sarine’s advanced precision technology, we are creating a new, cost-effective and highly scalable solution that can be implemented at pace. It has been great to work with Sarine on developing a solution that is both innovative and practical, and we see huge potential for it – both for meeting rapidly evolving consumer expectations and in support of the fast-changing regulatory landscape.”