Mappin & Webb Marks 250th Anniversary with Collaborative Launches and Sustainability Focus

Mappin & Webb is marking its 250th anniversary in 2025 through a programme of product launches and collaborations, reflecting its long-standing role in British jewellery, goldsmithing and silversmithing.

Established in 1775 by Jonathan Mappin in Sheffield, the brand has operated under the Watches of Switzerland Group since 1998 and continues to hold Royal Warrants.

New Collections and Collaborations

To commemorate the milestone, Mappin & Webb has introduced collections informed by its archive, including one featuring floral motifs and 25 diamonds in each piece, representing the brand’s 250-year history. A separate collection has been developed in 18ct yellow gold, sourced from The Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint has produced a 15-piece collection using gold recovered from electronic waste at its Precious Metals Recovery facility in South Wales. The collection combines traditional techniques with modern design and was created by The Royal Mint’s craftspeople.

Sean Millard, Chief Growth Officer at The Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint’s collection for Mappin & Webb showcases our evolution as a heritage brand that is innovating and applying centuries of craftsmanship to new opportunities.

“Our journey into fine jewellery began with 886 by The Royal Mint in 2022, and we’re now proud to extend our exceptional craftsmanship and sustainable gold expertise available at our trusted retail partner Mappin & Webb.”

Limited-edition items from partner brands have also been introduced. These include contributions from Roberto Coin, Fope, Marco Bicego, and a forthcoming one-of-a-kind egg object from Fabergé.

Craig Bolton, President UK & Europe at The Watches of Switzerland Group, said: “We’re honoured to present this collection in Mappin & Webb’s 250th anniversary year.

“It’s the perfect pairing as a commemorative expression of the work of two historic British brands, which share a commitment to excellence and sustainability.”

Kesah Trowell, Group Head of Sustainability & ESG, Watches of Switzerland Group, added: “We are proud to launch this exciting collection in partnership with The Royal Mint, which exemplifies our commitment to circularity and offering clients fully traceable fine jewellery.

“These striking pieces, created using a combination of cutting-edge technology and traditional techniques, tell a fascinating story of responsible sourcing, skilled craftsmanship and sustainability.”

Royal Warrant and Workshop Expertise

In May 2024, Mappin & Webb was granted a Royal Warrant as Jewellers, Goldsmiths, and Silversmiths to His Majesty The King. The recognition includes consideration of environmental and sustainability practices.

Karl Bailey, senior manager at Mappin & Webb Regent Street, stated: “It is our great pleasure that in May 2024 we received the Royal Warrant to His Majesty The King as Jewellers, Goldsmiths, and Silversmiths. As a grantee of a Royal Warrant, it signifies and reinforces our exemplary service, quality, and excellence of the highest calibre. The appointment is judged on the sustainability and environmental policies we have in place within the group and to have been awarded this for five years is testament to the hard work we have put in within our company.”

Since 2012, two of Mappin & Webb’s master craftsmen, Martin Swift and Mark Appleby LVO, have served as Crown Jeweller, overseeing the maintenance of the Crown Jewels. The brand also operates a London Jewellery Workshop and a Silver Workshop in Greater London, where its teams provide repair, restoration, and bespoke services.

Philanthropy and Retail Expansion

Mappin & Webb will donate 5% of proceeds from its anniversary collections to The King’s Trust’s Change A Girl’s Life campaign, through August 2025. The company also supports The Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, where Mark Appleby is a judge, and The King’s Trust, where Karl Bailey is a patron.

In 2025, the brand will open a new flagship showroom in Manchester. This location will feature a De Beers boutique and will be the only stockist of David Yurman in the UK outside of London.

Craig Bolton, president of the Watches of Switzerland Group, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the 250th Anniversary of Mappin & Webb, and to be working with such esteemed jewellery partners to do so is a reflection of the incredible heritage of this renowned British brand.”