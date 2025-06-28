Goldsmiths’ Centre Partners with Black British Initiative to Fund Executive Programme for Black Jewellers

The Goldsmiths’ Centre has partnered with the Black British Initiative (BBI) to fund ten places for Black jewellers and silversmiths on the MBA30 programme. The initiative aims to support their professional development and business skills.

Programme structure and content

MBA30 is a four-week executive education course, first launched with SOAS University of London in 2023 and accredited by SOAS in 2024. It is designed to provide underserved Black entrepreneurs with practical tools and knowledge to grow their businesses.

Delivered in a hybrid format, the programme includes three in-person days on campus and six half-day online sessions. Topics covered include leadership, financial management, marketing, branding, strategic planning, legal compliance, AI applications, and sustainable business practices.

Organisational perspectives

Chris Oliver, Head of Professional Training at the Goldsmiths’ Centre, said the initiative forms part of the organisation’s inclusion strategy:

“Equity and access are central to the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s mission. This collaboration with the Black British Initiative enables us to invest in the next generation of Black makers, providing not just funding, but meaningful pathways to leadership and entrepreneurship.”

Darren Miller, CEO and Co-founder of BBI, said the funding would help extend the reach of the programme:

“We are ecstatic, this support from Goldsmiths’ demonstrates their tangible commitment to creating a fair, inclusive, equitable and cohesive society. Statistically, the delta between the average turnover of a Black owned business and the national average is 3,124% and is directly related to the UK’s high levels of wealth disparity. Executive education is part of the solution and the practical support from the Goldsmiths’ Centre makes it possible to extend the reach of MBA 30’s impact.”

Application process

Applications are currently open for two upcoming MBA30 cohorts, which will run from 15 September to 9 October 2025, and from 3 November to 28 November 2025. Deadlines for applications are 1 September and 17 October 2025 respectively.

Interested applicants can email mba@blackbritishinitiative.com for further information.