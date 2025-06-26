Pandora and Amazon Collaborate to Dismantle International Counterfeit Jewellery Network

Pandora has partnered with Amazon to take action against a network involved in the sale of counterfeit jewellery, resulting in a criminal prosecution in China.

The collaboration followed a multi-year investigation by Pandora’s Intellectual Property and Brand Protection team, supported by Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit. Chinese law enforcement, acting on the information gathered, conducted a raid leading to the seizure of counterfeit Pandora items.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The inquiry was launched in 2020 after customs authorities intercepted shipments suspected of containing counterfeit goods. Pandora and Amazon linked the activity to two sellers based in China operating at scale across European markets.

The case was prosecuted in Shanghai, where in March 2025 the individuals were found guilty of selling counterfeit products. A combined sentence of five years in prison and financial penalties was issued.

Statements from Pandora and Amazon

Peter Ring, Pandora’s SVP General Counsel, said:

“As the world’s largest jewellery brand, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail and are committed to protecting our brand from the threat of counterfeit products. This successful collaboration with Amazon shows how impactful joint efforts can be in stopping counterfeiting operations. By combining our global brand protection expertise with Amazon’s investigative capabilities, we supported local law enforcement in dismantling a sophisticated criminal network. This case marks an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to safeguard the integrity of our brand and the quality our customers expect and trust us to deliver.”

Kebharu Smith, Director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit, added:

“By partnering closely with brands like Pandora and law enforcement agencies worldwide, we’re stopping counterfeiters and holding them accountable in courts around the globe. Counterfeiting is one of the oldest crimes in history, and we’re tackling it with our cutting-edge proactive tools and technology. Our collaboration with Pandora successfully dismantled a ring of bad actors, removing counterfeits from the broader supply chain. While we’ve made significant progress over the past five years, our mission remains clear—we won’t rest until we drive counterfeits to zero.”

Broader Brand Protection Measures

In 2024, Pandora reported assisting in the removal of more than 500,000 online instances of counterfeit promotion, including webpages and social media accounts. This marked a 215% increase compared to the previous year, attributed to expanded use of AI detection tools. The company also supported the seizure of approximately 100,000 counterfeit jewellery items globally.

Industry Context

The OECD estimates that counterfeit and pirated goods account for 2.3% of global trade. Within the European Union, the value of such imports is estimated to reach DKK 887 billion annually. These figures underscore the widespread nature of counterfeit trade and the ongoing need for enforcement.

Although Pandora does not distribute its jewellery via Amazon, the collaboration demonstrates a strategic approach to tackling counterfeit sales through partnerships with major online platforms and law enforcement. As online marketplaces continue to be exploited by counterfeit sellers, joint enforcement initiatives remain a relevant measure for brand protection.