Natural Diamond Council Publishes ‘Diamonds of Botswana’ Report

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has published a new report, Diamonds of Botswana, providing an overview of the diamond industry’s role in Botswana’s national development. The report follows previous NDC publications examining the role of natural diamonds in producing countries.

It outlines developments in Botswana since the discovery of diamonds in the 1960s, focusing on how diamond revenues have contributed to infrastructure, education, healthcare and environmental programmes.

Economic Impact and Revenue Distribution

Natural diamonds represent a significant portion of Botswana’s economy, accounting for around 25% of the country’s GDP, 80% of its exports, and approximately one-third of its fiscal revenue. The report states that about 80% of diamond-related revenue is reinvested within the country, supporting infrastructure such as roads, energy, and water systems.

The De Beers Group-supported Tokafala programme is referenced as one initiative that has supported employment beyond mining, with over 10,000 jobs reportedly created through the scheme.

Education and Skills Development

The report highlights an expansion of access to education in Botswana, with universal primary education now in place. Secondary school enrolment reached nearly 90,000 pupils in 2022, compared to just 100 in 1966. The development of education infrastructure is cited as being supported through revenues from the diamond sector.

Healthcare and Community Programmes

De Beers Group Botswana is noted in the report as having introduced the first free, corporate HIV testing and treatment programme. The diamond industry has also contributed to the construction of hospitals in the country.

Several programmes aimed at supporting women and girls are also included, such as provision of menstrual hygiene products, the Debswana STEM Girls initiative, and the AWOME micro-entrepreneurship programme led by UN Women and De Beers Group.

Environmental Initiatives

Environmental efforts linked to the diamond industry are also referenced. The report notes that more than 300 species are supported at Orapa Game Park, one of two protected areas operated by Debswana.

Industry Collaboration and Contributors

The report includes contributions from the Government of Botswana, De Beers Group, Debswana, Okavango Diamond Company, Lucara Botswana, Botswana Manufacturers Association, KGK Group, Venus Jewel, and Aurostar.

The NDC states that the report aims to share updated data with the diamond industry, media, and consumers.

for retailers communicating the provenance and broader impact of diamonds sourced from the country.The Diamonds of Botswana report is available from the Natural Diamond Council website here.