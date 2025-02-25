De Beers Launches DiamondProof Verification Device in Retail Stores

De Beers Group has introduced DiamondProof, a diamond verification device designed to distinguish natural diamonds from laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs) and simulants.

The device has been deployed in select retail stores in the United States, providing jewellers with a tool to verify a diamond’s origin in-store.

DiamondProof’s Capabilities

According to De Beers, research indicates that many consumers are unaware that LGDs can be detected. DiamondProof is designed to address this by identifying natural diamonds based on their distinct chemical composition, which differs from that of LGDs. The device delivers results within seconds and can be used for both loose and set diamonds.

De Beers states that DiamondProof has a zero percent false positive rate, meaning it will not incorrectly identify a lab-grown diamond as natural. The company also notes that less than one percent of natural diamonds tested may require additional evaluation.

Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands, said:

“Natural diamonds and LGDs are two fundamentally different products. Natural diamonds are rare, one-of-a-kind miracles of nature that come to us from the earth through heat, pressure and time. This incredible journey is what makes them the ultimate marker of life’s most profound emotional moments. Consumers should be able to have confidence in such a meaningful purchase, and DiamondProof allows retailers to offer them greater peace of mind. We are in a new era of transparency at retail, and customers deserve to know what they are buying.”

Sarandos Gouvelis, Senior Vice President of Pricing, Product and Technology Development at De Beers Group, commented:

“By rapidly and reliably identifying whether a diamond is natural, DiamondProof is instrumental in enhancing consumer confidence in natural diamond purchases. Consumers deserve clarity, and having DiamondProof available in retail settings helps them make informed decisions, while appreciating the unique value and story behind each natural diamond. With decades of leadership in synthetic detection technology, we are committed to providing the level of transparency that consumers expect.”

Market Adoption and Industry Implications

Several major U.S. jewellery retailers, as well as independent jewellers, have already adopted DiamondProof. The device was first presented at the JCK Las Vegas show in June 2024, and production is set to increase to meet demand in additional markets next year. After-sales support and servicing are available within the U.S.

With the increasing presence of LGDs in the market, jewellers may find tools such as DiamondProof useful in addressing customer inquiries about diamond origins. As the availability of diamond verification technology expands, retailers will have additional options to support transparency in diamond sales.

Further details on De Beers’ range of diamond verification instruments can be found through the company. Please visit here.