Watches of Switzerland Partners with The King’s Trust to Empower Young Women

The Watches of Switzerland Group has been announced as the headline sponsor for The King’s Trust 2025 Change a Girl’s Life campaign, as part of its wider charitable initiatives.

The campaign, which coincides with International Women’s Day on 8th March 2025, aims to raise funds to provide young women with employment opportunities, training, and business development support. Throughout March, The King’s Trust will collaborate with corporate partners to increase engagement and fundraising efforts.

Fundraising Events and Retailer Contributions

On 6th March 2025, the Watches of Switzerland Group will support the initiative by hosting Brilliant Breakfast fundraising events across its UK and US showrooms, including Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, and Mayors. These events will include ambassadors, influencers, and clients to raise funds for the campaign.

In addition to the fundraising efforts, the Watches of Switzerland Group has partnered with two female-led jewellery brands—Pasquale Bruni and Kiki McDonough. Both brands will donate 5% of all sales made through the Group’s UK showrooms during March to Change a Girl’s Life.

Sian Daley, Managing Director at Kiki McDonough, highlighted the campaign’s significance, stating:

“We are so pleased to support the Change a Girl’s Life campaign as it raises much-needed funds to change the lives of girls all over the world. This is a brilliant initiative that is particularly meaningful to us as an all-female brand.”

Eugenia Bruni, Creative Director of Pasquale Bruni, added:

“At Pasquale Bruni, we believe in the strength of women, their love, courage, and femininity. Every woman who has an opportunity for growth is the light of her future.”

The campaign will also see Goldsmiths and Mappin & Webb contribute 5% of sales from their floral-inspired jewellery collections throughout March. A portion of sales from Goldsmiths’ 9ct yellow gold and diamond jewellery range and Mappin & Webb’s Vinea 18ct white gold diamond collection will be donated to The King’s Trust.

Career Development Initiatives

The Group will also provide young women supported by The King’s Trust with career development opportunities. A Marketplace event will be held at the retailer’s Leicester headquarters, where women who have launched businesses through the Trust’s Enterprise programme will be able to showcase their products.

Ongoing Charitable Commitments

The Watches of Switzerland Group has supported The King’s Trust since 2019 and contributes through its Watches of Switzerland Group Foundation, established in 2021. The Group has allocated £9 million to charities focused on homelessness, poverty, education, and employment.

Brian Duffy, CEO of the Watches of Switzerland Group, commented:

“We are honoured to be the headline partner of the Change a Girl’s Life campaign this year. Empowering young women is pivotal, and we are committed to driving meaningful change by harnessing the collective power of brands and businesses.”

Sylvia Lowe, Director of Brand and Marketing at The King’s Trust, acknowledged the impact of corporate partnerships, stating:

“The campaign raises vital funds to help [young women] prepare for work and has supported thousands in the last five years, with over three-quarters progressing into employment, further education, or training.”

The King’s Trust will announce additional partners for the 2025 Change a Girl’s Life campaign in the coming weeks.