Close Menu
    Friday, August 2
    rio tinto
    Industry News

    Rio Tinto Diamond Unit Reports Significant Loss Amid Market Slowdown

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    Rio Tinto’s diamond division has reported a loss for the first half of 2024, driven by decreased production and a global downturn in diamond demand. 

    Financial Performance

    Rio Tinto’s diamond revenue fell by 40% year-on-year, totalling $149 million for the six months ending June 30. This decline led to an underlying loss of $65 million for the diamond unit, compared to the $44 million profit recorded in the same period the previous year. The overall profit for Rio Tinto, however, saw a 15% increase, reaching $5.8 billion, highlighting the contrast between its diamond operations and other sectors.

    Production and Market Impact

    The Diavik mine, wholly owned by Rio Tinto, experienced a 25% reduction in rough diamond production, with output dropping from 1.924 million carats to 1.441 million carats. This reduction in volume is partly due to operational challenges and a plane crash in January, which caused a temporary halt in operations. The accident, involving a Jetstream twin turboprop airliner, resulted in the loss of six lives, including four workers and two crew members.

    The global diamond market has seen a slowdown in rough diamond demand, contributing to Rio Tinto’s diminished sales. Polished diamond sales have also been sluggish, leading to increased midstream inventories. The broader industry context of declining demand and oversupply has also contributed to the financial struggles faced by Rio Tinto’s diamond unit.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy