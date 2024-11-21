Positive Luxury Awards Announce 2025 Programme to Celebrate Responsible Practices

The Positive Luxury Awards has announced the launch of its 2025 programme, which celebrates organisations across the luxury sector that are advancing sustainability, innovation, and ethical business practices. These awards spotlight efforts to address critical global challenges while setting higher standards across the supply chain.

Award Categories and Eligibility

Open to luxury brands, retailers, and suppliers, the awards span six categories: Jewellery & Watches, Beauty & Fragrance, Fashion & Accessories, Premium Drinks, Travel & Leisure, and Interiors & Living. Applicants will be evaluated on initiatives that demonstrate progress in environmental responsibility, social impact, and governance.

Submissions will be assessed by an independent panel of experts, comprising academics, thought leaders, and industry executives. The aim is to acknowledge organisations that introduce innovative practices and raise sustainability standards in their industries.

Focus on Sustainability and Supply Chain Transparency

The awards focus on contributions in areas such as addressing climate change, biodiversity preservation, and water management. They also consider workplace treatment, community impact, and how businesses integrate ethical governance across operations. This approach emphasises the importance of responsible practices across the supply chain.

Applications for the 2025 Awards opened on 21st October 2024 and will close on 31st January 2025. Winners will be announced in April 2025.

Further details and application guidelines can be found on the Positive Luxury website.