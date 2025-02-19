Pomellato Names Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Global Ambassador

Pomellato has announced French-Italian actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as its new global ambassador.

Best known for her role as Sylvie Grateau in Emily in Paris, Leroy-Beaulieu has portrayed independent and complex female characters throughout her four-decade career. Pomellato stated that her appointment reflects the brand’s emphasis on authenticity, independence, and creativity.

Pomellato and Leroy-Beaulieu Collaboration

Leroy-Beaulieu’s French-Italian background aligns with Pomellato’s Milanese roots. In a statement, she said, “Joining the Pomellato family feels like a natural extension of my own story. As a French-Italian actress, I’ve always admired how Pomellato combines Italian craftsmanship with contemporary design. Their jewellery speaks to women who aren’t afraid to express their individuality. Each piece tells a story of freedom and creativity – values that have guided my own career choices.”

Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato, added, “Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu represents the perfect ambassador for Pomellato. Her sophistication, strength, and natural elegance mirror our values of female empowerment and authentic beauty. She forges her own path, much like Pomellato’s approach to jewellery design.”