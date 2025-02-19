Close Menu
    Sunday, March 2
    pomellato (1)
    Industry News

    Pomellato Names Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Global Ambassador

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    Pomellato has announced French-Italian actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as its new global ambassador.

    Best known for her role as Sylvie Grateau in Emily in Paris, Leroy-Beaulieu has portrayed independent and complex female characters throughout her four-decade career. Pomellato stated that her appointment reflects the brand’s emphasis on authenticity, independence, and creativity.

    Pomellato and Leroy-Beaulieu Collaboration

    Leroy-Beaulieu’s French-Italian background aligns with Pomellato’s Milanese roots. In a statement, she said, “Joining the Pomellato family feels like a natural extension of my own story. As a French-Italian actress, I’ve always admired how Pomellato combines Italian craftsmanship with contemporary design. Their jewellery speaks to women who aren’t afraid to express their individuality. Each piece tells a story of freedom and creativity – values that have guided my own career choices.”

    Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato, added, “Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu represents the perfect ambassador for Pomellato. Her sophistication, strength, and natural elegance mirror our values of female empowerment and authentic beauty. She forges her own path, much like Pomellato’s approach to jewellery design.”

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy