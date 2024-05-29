NDC Partners with Aurostar for Responsible Sourcing

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has announced a strategic partnership with Aurostar, a globally recognised diamond manufacturer.

This collaboration is part of NDC’s Industry Partnership Program (IPP), which aims to promote responsible sourcing and community empowerment within the diamond industry.

About Aurostar

Aurostar, founded in 1966 and led by third-generation diamantaires, operates in multiple global locations including Dubai, Botswana, the USA, and Hong Kong.

The company aims to integrate high social, ethical, and environmental standards into its operations to ensure the responsible sourcing of diamonds, including implementing initiatives in Botswana to support local talent and entrepreneurs, ensuring that the benefits of the diamond supply chain reach local communities.

NDC’s Exclusive Partnership Program

The NDC’s partnership program is designed for select industry leaders who share its commitment to sustainability. Aurostar joins a group of NDC partners, which includes nine leading diamantaires and jewellery manufacturers such as Shree Ramkrishna Exports, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., and Rosy Blue, among others. These partners benefit from NDC’s marketing, PR support, exclusive content creation, and strategic networking opportunities.

Arpan Mehta, managing director at Aurostar Diamonds, said, “Inspiring consumers and bringing the enchanting stories of diamonds and how they better the lives of many is ever so important in the current climate. In order to regain the consumers’ confidence, we feel it is imperative that the diamond community comes together to actively invest in the promotion of natural diamonds. That is why we are very honoured to be partnering with the NDC and working towards this goal.”

Richa Singh, managing director – India & Middle East, Natural Diamond Council, stated, “The NDC is excited with the industry response to our innovative Partnership Program, as we invite key stalwarts of the modern natural diamond sector to build a brighter future for every person who contributes to our industry. We are happy to have Aurostar join our program, as we focus on building compelling consumer and trade narratives around the values, ethical standards, sustainability efforts, and unwavering dedication to transparency championed by our partners.”