NAJ Retail Congress 2025: Speaker Line-Up Announced and Registration Opens

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced the first confirmed speakers for its 2025 Retail Congress, which will take place on Tuesday, 3 June at Drayton Manor Resort. Organised by the NAJ’s JET Business Network (JBN), the one-day event will follow the theme “Lessons from the Best in Class.”

Retail Congress is positioned as a platform for independent jewellers to gain insight from peers and professionals across the wider business landscape, focusing on practical approaches to core commercial functions. Areas to be covered this year include sales, marketing, leadership, differentiation, and customer experience.

First Speakers Confirmed

The initial line-up features several JBN members and industry figures who will deliver 30-minute sessions drawn from first-hand business experience.

Jaysal Pattni – What it Takes to be Voted the Best in Town

Director at Minar Jewellers, Jaysal Pattni will speak on the processes and motivations involved in maintaining local recognition through awards such as Best SME, Best Independent Retailer, and Best Customer Service. His session will address the business impact of consistent pursuit of operational excellence.



Harriet France, Managing Director of Jeremy France Jewellers, will outline her approach to managing a 24-person team and how motivation and staff wellbeing correlate to performance outcomes.



Peter Wong, owner of Wongs Jewellers, will present on the strategy and execution of marketing campaigns, supported by examples from recent award-winning activity.



Debbie Barrow, Managing Director at Virada Training, will explore distinctions between high-performing jewellery sales professionals and average performers. Her session will also address how training can be used to strengthen overall sales effectiveness in a competitive retail environment.



Charlie Betts, Managing Director of The Betts Group, will discuss how ESG initiatives can help jewellery businesses stand out in the market. His presentation will cover consumer expectations, risk of perceived ‘greenwashing’, and cost-effective ESG measures.

Industry Voices and Context

Commenting on the speaker announcement, Michael Donaldson, JBN Facilitator, said:

“This year’s Retail Congress marks my 11th and final as JBN Facilitator, and there’s no better way to bow out than by featuring ‘some of our own’ JBN members who will be taking to the podium to share their award-winning jewellery journeys – with guaranteed takeaway, actionable value for everyone in the room.”

Further comment was provided by Cynthia Cartwright, Commercial Director of Wongs Jewellers, who said:

“Congress offers inspirational speakers, insightful perspectives and invaluable networking opportunities that can really shape business strategies. It’s a vibrant event with a jam-packed schedule to maximise learning opportunities. If you’re looking to improve your business, then you need to be there.”

Further information and registration are available via: www.naj.co.uk/Retail-Congress