    Saturday, March 29
    valuers' conference
    Events

    NAJ Announces Dates and Headline Sponsor for 2025 Valuers’ Conference

    Ruchi Singla

    The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has confirmed that the 2025 Valuers’ Conference, hosted by the Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV), will take place on 7th and 8th June at Edgbaston Park Hotel, Birmingham. Auction house Bonhams has been named as the headline sponsor for the event.

    Conference Structure and Key Features

    The Valuers’ Conference is designed for jewellery valuers and gemmologists, featuring a mix of keynote talks, workshops, and networking opportunities.

    • Day One (Saturday, 7th June) – Six keynote presentations from international experts.
    • Day Two (Sunday, 8th June) – Specialised workshops and masterclasses for practical, hands-on training.

    A gala dinner will follow Saturday’s presentations, where the recipient of the David Wilkins Award will be announced. The dinner will provide an opportunity for networking among attendees.

    Bonhams’ Role as Headline Sponsor

    Bonhams will support the event as the headline sponsor. Kate Flitcroft, Co-Head of Jewellery UK at Bonhams, commented on the sponsorship:

    “Bonhams is delighted to partner with the NAJ and Institute of Registered Valuers as the headline sponsor for the indispensable Valuers’ Conference, which offers a platform to share experiences and knowledge. The IRV is the leading voice for jewellery valuers in the UK, and its membership criteria is based on honesty, integrity, and professionalism – values that align with Bonhams.”

    Industry Significance

    The Valuers’ Conference provides education and networking opportunities for valuation professionals. The event is expected to attract a broad range of attendees, including independent valuers, auction specialists, and gemmologists.

    Sammantha Maclachlan, IRV Vice Chair and Chair of the Valuers’ Conference Panel, added:

    “We are delighted to announce Bonhams as our headline sponsor and to welcome attendees to this year’s Conference. We have an outstanding lineup of speakers, which we will reveal very soon. The new venue, Edgbaston Park Hotel, will provide a perfect environment for a weekend filled with learning and networking.”

    Further details on registration and speaker announcements will be shared via the NAJ’s mailing list.

