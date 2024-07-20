LVMH Announces Key Management Changes in Watch Division

LVMH has announced significant management changes within its watches division, impacting Hublot and TAG Heuer. The luxury conglomerate has promoted seasoned executives to top positions, ensuring a seamless transition and continued growth for both prestigious brands.

New Leadership at Hublot and TAG Heuer

Effective September 1, Julien Tornare will step in as the CEO of Hublot, succeeding Ricardo Guadalupe. Guadalupe, who has led Hublot since 2012, will now serve as the honorary president of the brand. His tenure saw Hublot achieve notable success through innovative design and strategic partnerships.

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of LVMH’s watches division, expressed gratitude for Guadalupe’s contributions, stating, “Hublot is one of the few watchmaking manufacturers that emerged and achieved such success in the 21st century by breaking design codes, communication barriers, and exploring new frontiers in watchmaking. Ricardo truly embodied Hublot and its development particularly through his product vision, deep industry knowledge, and relationships with all business and industrial partners.”

Julien Tornare brings 26 years of industry experience to his new role. His career includes significant positions at Vacheron Constantin and Zenith, where he honed his expertise in sales, marketing, and executive management. Most recently, Tornare has been serving as the CEO of TAG Heuer.

Antoine Pin Takes the Helm at TAG Heuer

Antoine Pin will assume the role of CEO at TAG Heuer, replacing Tornare. Pin’s journey with LVMH began in 1994 at TAG Heuer, followed by various leadership roles within the group, including positions at Zenith, Bulgari, and Berluti. His extensive experience in international markets and strategic marketing makes him a valuable asset for TAG Heuer’s growth.

Reflecting on the appointments, Arnault stated, “[Tornare’s] arrival at the head of Hublot…marks the beginning of a new chapter dedicated to the future of our maison and the strengthening of its unique position among leading watch brands. I am also delighted to welcome [Pin] into our watches division at TAG Heuer. His extensive international experience, expertise, and well-recognized passion for watches will be major assets in continuing TAG Heuer’s growth and elevation.”

These strategic appointments highlight LVMH’s commitment to leveraging internal talent and expertise to drive growth and innovation.