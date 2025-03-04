LAPADA Berkeley Square Fair Partners with Haute Jewels for 2025 Exhibition

LAPADA Berkeley Square Fair has announced a new partnership with Haute Jewels, marking the high jewellery collective’s first dedicated presence in London.

The collaboration will bring a curated selection of international haute joaillerie to the fair, which runs from 29 October – 2 November 2025, with a preview on 28 October.

The annual LAPADA Berkeley Square Fair, held in Mayfair, is a key event for fine art, antiques, and design. It features over 100 specialist dealers presenting a range of works, from antiquities and jewellery to contemporary art and furniture. The addition of Haute Jewels introduces a high jewellery segment to the fair, expanding its scope to include jewellery maisons alongside fine art and antiques specialists.

Expanding the Audience for High Jewellery

The partnership is expected to attract collectors and industry professionals from both the art and jewellery sectors. LAPADA CEO Freya Simms commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Haute Jewels to the LAPADA Berkeley Square Fair for the first time. This collaboration represents a natural synergy between the worlds of fine art, antiques, and high jewellery—each defined by exceptional craftsmanship. By bringing together the leading names in high jewellery with our esteemed network of art and antiques specialists, we are creating a truly unique destination for collectors and connoisseurs. This partnership elevates the fair to new heights, offering an unmissable experience and brings international trade to the heart of the city.”

Michael Hakimian, Founder of Haute Jewels International, added:

“We are thrilled to bring the Haute Jewels Exhibition to London for the first time and to partner with LAPADA. Haute Jewels London will showcase some of the world’s leading high jewellery houses, featuring exclusive, high-end, and one-of-a-kind pieces that are not available at any retailer in London. The event will have its own entrance, located opposite the world-famous club Annabel’s. We are confident that the Haute Jewels x LAPADA partnership will be an exciting new addition to the annual Berkeley Square world-class event. Our goal is to establish this annual event as a must-visit for VVIPs and collectors of high jewellery from all corners of the globe.”

Hakimian also noted plans for the event to become a regular feature in London’s jewellery and luxury calendar.

Further exhibitor announcements are expected as preparations for the 2025 fair continue.