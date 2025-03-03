Jewellery Containing Toxic Metals Seized at Stansted Airport

A shipment of earrings containing illegal levels of cadmium and nickel has been seized at London Stansted Airport during a routine inspection. Essex Trading Standards reported that one design exceeded the legal cadmium limit by more than 7,000 times.

Health Risks of Cadmium and Nickel in Jewellery

Cadmium is a toxic heavy metal that can be used in jewellery as a coating, alloying agent, or pigment. Long-term exposure is associated with kidney damage, lung damage, and an increased risk of cancer. Nickel, which was also present in the seized jewellery, is a common cause of allergic reactions, including skin rashes, redness, and itching.

Essex Trading Standards warned of the cumulative risks posed by these metals, stating: “Cadmium and nickel are cumulative toxins which means that exposure to small amounts over a long period of time can cause health problems.”

Call for Compliance in Jewellery Sourcing

The discovery has led Trading Standards to urge consumers to be cautious when purchasing jewellery, advising them to buy only from reputable sources. The presence of toxic substances in some jewellery reinforces the need for compliance with material safety regulations.

This case follows a recent warning from Amazon, which alerted UK consumers to chemical safety risks linked to certain jewellery items sold on its platform. Repeated instances of hazardous materials in jewellery shipments indicate a need for stricter quality control in the industry.

Industry Implications

This case reinforces the necessity of complying with material safety regulations. Retailers and manufacturers are required to comply with UK and EU safety standards, particularly regarding heavy metals.

With increased scrutiny at border controls, jewellers may need to take additional steps to verify the safety of their materials. Compliance checks and proper documentation can help businesses meet regulatory requirements.