Jewelex and Ultrahuman Launch ‘Rare’, the First Luxury Smart Ring

Fine jewelry manufacturer Jewelex and wearable technology company Ultrahuman have unveiled Rare, described as the world’s first luxury smart ring. The collaboration was announced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, bringing together traditional craftsmanship and modern health monitoring technology.

Jewelex, with a 59-year heritage in fine jewelry, and Ultrahuman, known for health-focused wearables such as the Ultrahuman Ring AIR and Ultrahuman M1 glucose monitoring platform, have partnered to integrate jewelry techniques with embedded health sensors.

Manufacturing and Design Details

Rare is produced using CNC machining for micron-level accuracy, followed by hand-finishing. Jewelex applies sustainable practices, operating on 100% renewable energy since January 2023 and implementing rainwater harvesting at its headquarters.

The initial launch includes the “Desert Collection,” featuring three designs: Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow. Dune and Desert Rose rings are crafted from 18K gold sourced from London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-approved refineries and hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Desert Snow is made from Pt950 platinum.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bobby Kothari, Jewelry CEO of Jewelex India Pvt Ltd, stated:

“The power of collaboration lies in the ability to bring together diverse strengths. This partnership demonstrates that when traditionally separate industries unite, the potential for growth and innovation is limitless. This is a prime example of how cross-industry synergy can redefine consumer experiences.”

Technology Integration

Each ring is initially produced by Jewelex before moving to Ultrahuman’s manufacturing facilities in Plano, Texas, and Bengaluru, India. The integration of technology includes printed circuit boards (PCBs), 6-axis motion sensors, and medical-grade temperature sensors. A resin casting process embeds the technology within the ring without altering its external design. Each piece undergoes multiple quality control checks before the final firmware programming by Ultrahuman.

Mohit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Ultrahuman, stated:

“Our collaboration with Jewelex brings together two worlds: their legacy of craftsmanship and our expertise in cutting-edge health technology, redefining fine jewelry in the age of wearables. With Rare, we’re catering to individuals who want their health journey to be as elegant and meaningful as the rest of their lives. The possibilities ahead are limitless.”