International Colored Gemstone Association Announces Key Speakers for 2025 Congress in Brazil

The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) has confirmed a lineup of speakers for its upcoming Congress, to be held in Brasília, Brazil, from 19–22 May 2025.

Susan Jacques, President and CEO of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), and Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, are confirmed speakers for the event. The Congress will be hosted by IBGM Brazil at the Royal Tulip Brasília Alvorada, a venue located in one of the world’s leading gemstone-producing regions.

Seminar Focus: “Gems for Generations”

The theme of the 2025 ICA Congress is “Gems for Generations”, reflecting a focus on long-term sustainability and the future of the coloured gemstone sector. Jacques and Cavalieri will lead a seminar series under this theme, contributing to discussions on the current and future role of coloured gemstones in the global jewellery sector.

“The ICA Congress is a unique event where industry leaders connect and discuss topics important to the health of the colored gemstone industry,” said ICA CEO Douglas K. Hucker. He added: “The ICA is thrilled to have two of the most dedicated and passionate industry icons leading our conversations about ‘Gems for Generations’.”

Industry Leaders to Address Key Sector Issues

Susan Jacques has led the GIA since 2014 and has been involved with the organisation since earning her Graduate Gemologist qualification in 1980. She has served on the GIA Board of Governors since 1996 and is also a Fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain. She has held positions across gemmology education, governance and industry advisory roles.

Dr Gaetano Cavalieri brings more than two decades of leadership at CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, which was founded in 1926. CIBJO operates across the jewellery, gemstone, and precious metals industries, encompassing all stages of the supply chain. Its scope includes both upstream and downstream activities, from mining to manufacturing and retail.

Rui Galopim de Carvalho, FGA, DGA, will return as Master of Ceremonies. A gem education consultant and international lecturer, de Carvalho specialises in gemmological training and the historical use of gem materials, including their role in Portuguese royal jewellery.

Programme to Cover Supply Chain, Technology and Business Strategy

The four-day event will include a range of presentations addressing current developments in the coloured gemstone trade. Topics will include:

Emerging mining sources and technological advancements



Supply chain sustainability and traceability



New approaches in manufacturing and design



Business strategies to support coloured gemstone sales



The Congress will include discussions across the coloured gemstone supply chain, with sessions addressing current practices and future developments in the sector.

Further information and registration details are available at www.icacongress.com.