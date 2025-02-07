Hockley Mint Secures £53,000 Grant for Sustainability Upgrades

Hockley Mint has secured a £53,000 grant to support sustainability initiatives as part of a broader £106,000 project.

The funding will be used to install eco-friendly boilers and air-conditioning units at its facilities, aiming to reduce carbon emissions, lower energy consumption and improve working conditions.

Ongoing Sustainability Measures

This investment adds to Hockley Mint’s existing environmental initiatives. The company has previously installed 460 solar panels, a 60,000-litre rainwater harvesting system, and upgraded insulation to improve energy efficiency.

It has also adopted digital operations, refined manufacturing processes to reduce waste, and transitioned its sales team to fully electric vehicles.

Employee Ownership and Ethical Sourcing

Hockley Mint operates under an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), giving employees a controlling stake in the business. It is also a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and participates in Fairtrade and Fairmined gold initiatives, supporting ethical sourcing and governance standards.

Industry Impact

Sustainability is an increasing focus within the jewellery sector, and manufacturers are taking steps to reduce environmental impact. Hockley Mint’s latest investment reflects broader industry efforts to improve environmental performance and responsible business practices.