    Tuesday, February 11
    hockley mint
    Industry News

    Hockley Mint Secures £53,000 Grant for Sustainability Upgrades

    Ruchi Singla

    Hockley Mint has secured a £53,000 grant to support sustainability initiatives as part of a broader £106,000 project. 

    The funding will be used to install eco-friendly boilers and air-conditioning units at its facilities, aiming to reduce carbon emissions, lower energy consumption and improve working conditions.

    Ongoing Sustainability Measures

    This investment adds to Hockley Mint’s existing environmental initiatives. The company has previously installed 460 solar panels, a 60,000-litre rainwater harvesting system, and upgraded insulation to improve energy efficiency.

    It has also adopted digital operations, refined manufacturing processes to reduce waste, and transitioned its sales team to fully electric vehicles.

    Employee Ownership and Ethical Sourcing

    Hockley Mint operates under an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), giving employees a controlling stake in the business. It is also a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and participates in Fairtrade and Fairmined gold initiatives, supporting ethical sourcing and governance standards.

    Industry Impact

    Sustainability is an increasing focus within the jewellery sector, and manufacturers are taking steps to reduce environmental impact. Hockley Mint’s latest investment reflects broader industry efforts to improve environmental performance and responsible business practices.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

