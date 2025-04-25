Goldsmiths’ Centre Opens Applications for Shine 2025 Training Programme

The Goldsmiths’ Centre has opened applications for Shine 2025, a free four-month professional development programme aimed at emerging jewellery and silversmithing businesses in the UK.

The programme will support up to 10 early career designer-makers in developing skills to present, price, sell and display their collections across digital and physical platforms.

Programme Structure

Running from mid-2025, Shine will combine live webinars, self-paced online modules and practical assignments. Participants will receive training in areas such as collection photography and video, pricing strategies, and preparation for exhibitions and selling events.

Participants will present their work through the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s online shop, with the programme concluding in a live pop-up selling event at the Centre’s Clerkenwell site in September 2025.

Who Can Apply

The programme is open to UK-based jewellery and silversmithing designer-makers within the first five years of establishing their business. Applications will be assessed by a panel of internal and external experts, focusing on the quality, presentation, and narrative behind each collection.

Applications close at 5pm on Monday 20 May 2025.

Participant and Organiser Perspectives

Morvarid Alavifard, a Shine 2024 participant and multi-disciplinary artist and silversmith, said:

“Shine is the best way to find your audience, to market yourself and to explain your practice better to others. I would encourage others to get out there, show yourself and have confidence. Everyone at the Goldsmiths’ Centre and the other Shine participants are here to help you step outside of your comfort zone.”

Charlotte Dew, Head of Public Programmes at the Goldsmiths’ Centre, commented:

“Presenting and selling your work and business can be a daunting experience. Through Shine the Goldsmiths’ Centre team is pleased to support ambitious emerging makers to take this step in a supportive environment and develop their skills. Each year we look forward to working closely with a talented cohort of creatives, who are keen to learn. At the end of the programme their increased confidence is exciting to behold.”

Industry Context

Since its launch, Shine has supported a number of early career jewellers and silversmiths. Past participants including Xinyin Chen, William Sharp, Kumiko Kihara, Poppy Norton, Caitlin Murphy, Makila Nsika, and Cameron and Breen have gone on to secure commissions, awards, and opportunities to exhibit at key industry events such as the Goldsmiths’ Fair at Goldsmiths’ Hall.

Programmes such as Shine address the growing focus within the jewellery sector on online sales, visual presentation, and direct customer engagement.