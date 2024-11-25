GIA Announces New Appointments to Board of Governors

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has expanded its Board of Governors with the addition of two new members: Lisa Bridge, President and CEO of Ben Bridge Jeweler, and Dr Wendy Bohrson, Professor of Geology at the Colorado School of Mines.

New Members Bring Industry and Academic Expertise

Lisa Bridge is the fifth-generation leader of Ben Bridge Jeweler, a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. Her qualifications include a GIA Graduate Gemologist diploma and a Certified Gemologist title from the American Gem Society (AGS). Bridge has held leadership roles in industry organisations, including serving as the immediate past president of the AGS board and as a board member of Jewelers for Children.

Dr Wendy Bohrson is a geologist with over 35 years of academic and research experience. She holds a PhD in geology from UCLA and a Bachelor of Science in geology and biology from Stanford University. Her research focuses on volcanic processes and magma systems, and she is involved in mentoring graduate and undergraduate students in geosciences.

Commenting on the appointments, Lisa Locklear, Chair of the GIA Board of Governors, stated:

“Lisa’s business acumen, leadership of an iconic American jewellery retailer and deep connection to the jewellery industry, along with Wendy’s scientific and academic expertise and innovative research in geology, bring important perspectives to our board.”

Susan Jacques, GIA President and CEO, added:

“These two outstanding professionals and accomplished leaders join the other prominent members of the GIA board in their vital role of strategically guiding the Institute in fulfilling our important consumer protection mission.”

GIA Research Conference Highlights Advances in Gemmology

Ahead of the board meeting, nearly 80 experts, including GIA researchers, board members, and external specialists, convened for the GIA’s 14th annual research conference. Presentations covered advances in diamond, coloured-stone, and pearl identification, gemstone origin determination, and developments in instrumentation utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Findings from these discussions will be presented at the Converge conference scheduled for 7–10 September 2025.

Converge, a joint event between the GIA Symposium and the AGS Conclave, will bring together professionals from across the jewellery and gemmology sectors. Registration opens in January 2025.