Frédéric Arnault Moves from LVMH Watches to Lead Loro Piana

Frédéric Arnault, son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, has been appointed CEO of Italian luxury brand Loro Piana.

His appointment is part of a series of leadership changes at LVMH as the company adjusts its management structure. Arnault previously served as CEO of TAG Heuer from 2020 before being promoted to head LVMH’s watch division in early 2024.

His departure from the watches segment follows a 2% decline in revenue and a 28% drop in profit from recurring operations in 2024. While no successor has been announced for his previous role, Stéphane Bianchi remains CEO of LVMH Watches & Jewellery, overseeing brands including TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, and Bulgari.

In a brief statement, LVMH credited Frédéric Arnault that “His purposeful vision for the watchmaking industry anchored in quality and savoir-faire have proven to be strategic assets for the group. He also played a key role in developing the global partnership between LVMH and Formula 1.”

The Strategic Importance of Loro Piana

Loro Piana, which specialises in cashmere apparel, has been part of LVMH’s portfolio since 2013. The brand has benefited from a shift in consumer preferences towards products with minimal branding. Analysts estimate Loro Piana generates approximately $2.7 billion in revenue, making it one of LVMH’s stronger-performing brands.

Frédéric Arnault takes over from Damien Bertrand, who will move to Louis Vuitton as deputy CEO. He is expected to officially assume leadership in June 2025 after a transition period beginning in March.

LVMH’s Ongoing Succession Planning

Frédéric’s move reflects LVMH’s approach of rotating executives, including family members, across different business units. Alexandre Arnault, another of Bernard’s five children, recently became deputy CEO of Moët Hennessy after previous roles at Tiffany & Co. and Rimowa. Four of the five siblings currently hold board positions at LVMH.

While Bernard Arnault has not indicated any imminent plans to step down, these appointments suggest a structured approach to long-term succession planning.

Frédéric Arnault will report to Toni Belloni, head of LVMH Italy and Bernard Arnault’s former deputy. His new role sees him leading a brand that has expanded in line with changing consumer preferences.