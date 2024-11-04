Eshli Fine Jewelry and Gemfields Collaborate on Zambian Emerald Collection

New York-based Eshli Fine Jewelry has partnered with Gemfields to produce a range featuring Zambian emeralds sourced from the Kagem mine.

The collaboration underscores both companies’ focus on responsible sourcing and quality, presenting pieces made with traceable emeralds.

Emphasis on Responsible Sourcing

Gemfields, a leader in responsibly mined coloured gemstones, owns the Kagem mine in Zambia, a key source of emeralds. Eshli Fine Jewelry, a family-owned business focused on natural gemstones, aligns with Gemfields in its commitment to sustainability, sourcing emeralds directly from Kagem as part of a traceable supply chain.

“By sourcing our emeralds from Kagem in Zambia, we ensure that they are not only of the highest quality but also mined in a manner that respects the environment and supports local communities,” said Liran Eshed of Eshli Fine Jewelry. “This allows us to offer our customers jewellery that is both beautiful and ethically sourced.”

Collection Overview: Three Distinct Tiers

The Eshli Fine Jewelry x Gemfields collection includes pieces across three price tiers. The Fashionable range, priced between £802 and £3,855, offers accessible designs such as the Emerald Open Shank Ring. The mid-tier Fine Jewelry range includes classic options like the Pear Shape Emerald and Diamond Drop Earrings, available up to £26,984. At the high end, the collection includes pieces priced above £26,984, such as Art Deco-inspired designs and earrings featuring over 40 carats of Zambian emeralds.

“This partnership allows us to offer our customers emeralds with a vibrant green hue and remarkable clarity, making each piece a true work of art,” Eshed remarked.

Unique Characteristics of Zambian Emeralds

Emeralds from Kagem are known for their distinct green hue, attributed to a mineral composition of chromium, iron, and beryllium. Compared to emeralds from other regions, Zambian stones often show a bluish-green tint and are frequently eye-clean. Though Zambian emeralds date back approximately 500 million years, they have gained more recent global appreciation.

Emily Dungey, Marketing and Communications Director at Gemfields, praised the collaboration, stating, “It is a real pleasure to see Zambian emeralds sparkle in Eshli creations. Carefully chosen cuts add sparkle and depth, and the verdant greens simply sing.”

Positive Social Impact and Community Investment

The partnership reflects Kagem’s dedication to responsible mining practices, including community initiatives in Zambia. Gemfields supports programmes focused on healthcare, education, and sustainable livelihoods in local communities. Eshli’s choice to source from Kagem reinforces its commitment to ethical practices and a traceable supply chain.

Reflecting on the values driving the collaboration, Eshed noted, “We are proud to be part of a supply chain that prioritises responsible practices, ensuring that our products have a positive impact from mine to market.”