De Beers Announces Increased Funding for Natural Diamond Marketing

De Beers Group has announced plans to allocate its highest level of category marketing spend in 10 years to support natural diamond promotion. The company has stated it will match financial contributions from national marketing initiatives during 2025 and is inviting proposals from stakeholders across the industry.

Joint Efforts with Industry Organisations

De Beers is working with a number of trade bodies, including the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), to support marketing campaigns for natural diamonds in various regions.

The company has confirmed that strategic campaigns have already launched in the United States, China and India, in partnership with select retailers. In India, this includes its new “Love from Dad” campaign, following the earlier “Soulmate” collaboration with jeweller Tanishq.

“To date, we have announced strategic collaborations with key retailers and launched new category campaigns in the US, China and India,” the company said. “As part of our approach, we are also committed to working with stakeholders across the industry, including countries, to drive and amplify natural-diamond category-marketing efforts as we collectively seek to bring the magic of natural diamonds to a new generation of consumers.”

Marketing Approach and Messaging

De Beers has asked industry participants to use advertising to “fight the false myths on lab-grown diamonds” and to “differentiate natural and lab-grown.”

The company is currently testing a set of “key messages” on natural and lab-grown diamonds intended for industry-wide use. These materials are expected to be shared with the trade once the evaluation is complete.

Industry Implications

The move represents a notable increase in joint marketing efforts to support the natural diamond category. For jewellers, this may result in wider access to tested marketing content and coordinated communications across markets.

By matching funding from national efforts, De Beers’ initiative may also encourage further participation from other industry bodies and contribute to more uniform messaging about the differences between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds.

“There is no better time than the present to take the actions that will accelerate improvements to our industry,” De Beers stated. “The difficulties we have faced have been testing, but they have also challenged us to be better, to work harder, and to tell our story more widely.”