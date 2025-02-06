Court Hears Alleged £1.38m Watch Robbery Was Staged

A court has heard claims that the theft of £1.38 million worth of watches from London retailer 247 Kettles was staged, with all participants allegedly aware of the plan.

Two men, Junior Kunu, 30, and Mannix Pedro, 37, deny charges of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the incident on 25 May 2024. The store manager, Oliver White, died by suicide the following day.

Defendant Claims Robbery Was an Insurance Scam

At Woolwich Crown Court, Kunu testified that he was offered £5,000 to take part in what he believed was a staged robbery. He said he was informed by an associate, Kyle Bowrage, that White would comply and that the police would not be called.

“This was not a robbery, this was staged,” Kunu told the court. “I knew that the person in the shop was going to comply. I knew that I was going to put watches in the bag and I had to do nothing else.”

Jurors heard that White was restrained while the watches were taken. Kunu said this was part of “role play.”

Impact on Oliver White

The court was told that White, 27, was deeply affected by the incident. His mother, Amy Keane, described him as a “really hard working young man” who was “devastated by the robbery.” The prosecution stated that White was so distressed that he took his own life the next day.

Jurors also heard that White attempted to transfer £14,000 of his personal savings to his employers after the incident. His sudden death has been a key focus in the trial, with the court considering the emotional toll the event may have had on him.

Store Security and Defendant’s Interpretation of Events

The court was told that 247 Kettles had security measures in place, including CCTV, panic buttons, magnetic locking doors, and a smoke system. The shop primarily sold high-end Rolex models ranging from £3,000 to £70,000.

Kunu stated that CCTV footage showed only watches being taken and that he and others walked out of the store rather than fleeing. He claimed White had opportunities to trigger a panic alarm and that the fact he did not suggest that the incident was staged.

Ongoing Investigation

The court heard that two other individuals, Michael Ashman and Kyle Bowrage, left the country shortly after the incident. Kunu, who said he was struggling financially at the time, stated that he was recruited by an unnamed individual but declined to identify them due to concerns for his safety.

Pedro, of Cobham, Surrey, is accused of being involved in planning the robbery but was not present on the day. He and Kunu, of Mitcham, south-west London, deny all charges.