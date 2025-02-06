Close Menu
    CMJ Launches Vodcast Series to Share Industry Insights

    The Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ) has launched a new vodcast series, CMJ Presents…, designed to provide industry insights, data, and expert analysis for the jewellery and watch trade. The series is hosted on CMJ’s YouTube channel and aims to support independent jewellers by sharing best practices, trend analysis, and member perspectives.

    Key Themes and Initial Episodes

    Each episode of CMJ Presents… focuses on different aspects of the industry, including market trends, business strategies, and insights from CMJ members. The first two episodes are now available online.

    The debut episode, CMJ Presents… Christmas Retail Insights, features CMJ’s director of membership development, Patrick Turner, and market insights and digital development manager, Jen Marsden. It explores key findings from CMJ’s Christmas survey, offering independent retailers strategies to inform their business decisions in 2025. 

    The second episode, CMJ Presents… Multiple Retailer Insights, follows the release of CMJ’s latest Multiples Report, which is exclusive to CMJ retailer members. In the discussion, Turner and Marsden examine how jewellers can use data on major jewellery chains to guide their planning and track industry trends. 

    Supporting Independent Retailers

    Patrick Turner commented:

    “Our fundamental purpose as a group is to support independent retail and help secure the place of independent retail jewellers on the high streets of the UK and Ireland. Our new vodcast series, CMJ Presents…, provides a snapshot of the sort of data and insight we regularly share with our members and is part of our wider campaign to bring the industry together and ‘Be Part Of It’.”

    He also emphasised the role of shared knowledge in strengthening independent jewellers:

    “We believe that by sharing the knowledge of our team, members, and suppliers, we can support independent retailers—both within and outside our group—by providing valuable insights to help them navigate today’s challenging market. Internally, our membership fosters deeper collaboration through our extensive network of retailers and suppliers, ensuring that our members stand stronger together as part of a united community.”

    Looking Ahead

    New episodes of CMJ Presents will be released regularly and promoted via CMJ’s social media channels. Retailers can subscribe to CMJ’s YouTube channel for updates on future episodes. 

    For independent jewellers, the vodcast series provides insight into market trends and business strategies, with a focus on practical application.

