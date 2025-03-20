CIBJO Issues Recommended Definition of Recycled Gold

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) has released a recommended definition of “recycled gold” for use in the jewellery and watch sectors – an initiative that seeks to bring greater consistency to terminology used in the industry and in the market more broadly.

The new definition, which will be included in CIBJO’s guidance documents, distinguishes between pre-consumer and post-consumer recycled gold.

It excludes gold in the form of investment products such as bullion bars and investment coins, unless that gold is entirely produced from qualifying recycled sources.

Clarifying Terminology and Criteria

The definition was developed through discussions with industry experts and with input from the International Standardization Organization (ISO), which is developing a broader standard for responsibly sourced gold. CIBJO participated in that ISO project.

“There has been growing confusion about the different names and labels for re-refined gold,” said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri. “The new definition provides a clear statement and set of criteria for recycled gold, which is more stringent than definitions for many other materials. The industry needs a clearer definition to avoid consumer confusion and greenwashing, and to enhance trading practices and supply chain transparency.”

The guidance is intended to help industry participants accurately categorise gold inputs and outputs during refining and fabrication and to support responsible sourcing practices.

Definition Details

According to CIBJO’s recommendation, recycled gold may be:

Pre-consumer recycled gold



Post-consumer recycled gold



A mixture of both

Pre-consumer recycled gold refers to gold obtained by refining materials generated during manufacturing or fabrication. This includes melted scraps, sweeps, solutions, wastewater treatments, and items or components that are no longer usable or required. Scraps refined within the same organisation may qualify only if the original materials were already categorised as pre-consumer recycled.

Post-consumer recycled gold refers to gold refined from products previously used by end-users. This includes jewellery, dental scrap, electronic components, decorative items, collectable coins (excluding investment coins), and returns from the supply chain such as unsold inventory from wholesalers or retailers.

Adoption by Industry Bodies

The proposed definition has been acknowledged by industry participants as contributing to alignment in responsible sourcing terminology. The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) has already adopted similar criteria in its updated Chain of Custody standard. The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the World Gold Council (WGC) are also reviewing how the definition may be integrated into their guidance and sourcing policies.