Bulgari Expands Valenza Facility, Creating World’s Largest Monobrand Jewelry Manufacturing Site

Bulgari has expanded its production facility in Valenza, Italy, making it the largest single-brand jewellery manufacturing site globally. The site, operated under LVMH ownership, now covers more than 355,000 square feet and is expected to create 500 additional jobs by 2029. The development consolidates production and introduces expanded training capabilities.

Increased Manufacturing Capacity and Workforce Growth

Since opening in 2017, Bulgari’s Valenza site has grown from 14,000 square meters to more than 33,000 square meters following the addition of two new buildings. Employee numbers have increased from 370 to over 1,100, with a target of 1,600 to 1,700 workers by the end of 2029.

The facility produces a wide range of pieces, from everyday jewellery to high jewellery items, with some unique creations still crafted at Bulgari’s atelier in Rome. Manufacturing is structured into teams of 20 to 25 artisans, each handling a significant portion of the production cycle, supported by shared logistics and material systems.

“Our production capacity will double by 2029, and will have quadrupled since 2017,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari and head of the LVMH Watch Division. “We want to bring back in-house some of the production stages previously outsourced due to capacity limits.”

Training the Next Generation

The expansion includes the addition of Scuola Bvlgari, a training school for jewellery-making located within the manufacturing facility. The school has been established in partnership with TADS (Tarì Design School) and offers programmes that are officially recognised by the Italian Ministry of Education. Classes will begin in September 2025 with capacity for 80 students per year.

This new initiative complements the Bulgari Academy, founded in 2017 to train new hires in the company’s methods. Together, the two programs are expected to train up to 150 students annually.

“The school has been created in a partnership with a very famous, renowned Italian jewelry School, which is called TADS in the region of Napoli,” said Corinne Le Foll, CEO of Bulgari’s jewelry and high-jewelry division. “It will be the first jewelry school located inside manufacturing, welcoming students that will attain a diploma, that will be validated and recognized officially by the Italian government and at the end, [graduates] will either start their career and Bulgari or go out and discover the world.”

Sustainable Manufacturing and Site Design

The Valenza complex operates entirely on renewable energy and has achieved LEED Gold certification. Approximately 50% of the facility’s energy is supplied by more than 4,100 photovoltaic panels installed on the roofs of buildings and car parks. The remaining energy is sourced from local farms equipped with solar panels and geothermal systems developed in collaboration with Bulgari.

Other sustainability features include plastic-free policies, water management systems, and the reforestation of an 8,000-square-meter area surrounding the facility. Ten beehives have also been installed in collaboration with a local beekeeper.

“It is also the first and only factory in the world 100% powered by renewable energy, half of which is produced internally,” said Babin. “The other half comes from fields owned by local farmers, whom we helped equip with geothermal probes and solar panels. From them, we buy the energy we need to ensure that 100% of the power used by the facility is produced locally and in a totally renewable way.”

Aiming for Self-Sufficiency

The expansion reflects wider industry efforts to bring more production processes in-house, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and develop skilled craftsmanship. Bulgari’s decision to internalize production stages—such as gem-setting—and expand formal training through its in-house school supports the availability of qualified talent within the sector.

With other jewellery brands, including Cartier and Damiani, also maintaining operations in Valenza, the area continues to serve as a key production hub. Bulgari’s facility combines traditional techniques with modern manufacturing tools, illustrating a hybrid production approach increasingly adopted across the industry.

“Our production capacity will double by 2029, and will have quadrupled since 2017. Over the same period, between 2017 and 2029, we will have grown our staff from 370 to 1,600–1,700. We will therefore have created more than 1,200 new jobs, a huge number for Valenza, which has a pool of 6,000 industry experts,” said Babin.

“To us, this is a very important day—a historic success not only for Bulgari but for jewelry as a whole,” said Jean Christophe Babin at the inauguration event. “Even in this time of global uncertainty, we reaffirm our confidence in the medium- and long-term growth of the luxury market, and we remain strongly committed to investing in Italy,” added Toni Belloni, president of LVMH Italy.