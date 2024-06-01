World’s Largest Lab-Grown Diamond To Be Displayed at JCK

Indian Lab Grown specialist Ethereal Green Diamond LLP has announced the display of two significant lab-grown diamonds at the upcoming JCK Show in Las Vegas.

The “Celebration of India,” a 75.33 carat square-emerald cut diamond, and the “Infinity Ring,” a unique 30.69 carat ring-shaped diamond, are both certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI).

Largest Lab-Grown Diamond to Date

The “Celebration of India” diamond, weighing 75.33 carats, has been identified as the world’s largest lab-grown diamond to date. The IGI graded the diamond as type IIa, noting its excellent polish and symmetry. The diamond’s creation process involved approximately 270 days of growth to reach a rough stone weight of 190 carats, followed by 30 days of cutting and polishing.

“At Ethereal Green, we are constantly innovating, adopting new technology, and creating benchmarks. “It gives me immense pleasure to showcase ‘Celebration of India’ which has not only created a new milestone of 75 ct but also commemorates sovereign India’s remarkable achievements for over 75 years of Independence.” Hirav Virani, Director at Ethereal Green

The Unique “Infinity Ring”

The “Infinity Ring” is a 30.69 carat ring-shaped diamond, crafted from a single crystal grown rough stone using Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD). Also graded as type IIa by the IGI, this diamond showcases excellent polish and symmetry. The rough CVD stone initially weighed 98.88 carats and took approximately 146 days to grow, followed by 90 days of meticulous crafting.

“The Infinity Ring is a testament to our skilled workmanship. This unique ring was carved out from a 98.88 carats rough CVD stone,” added Virani. “These achievements are striking examples of Ethereal Green’s dedication to innovation and ingenuity in consistently breaking their own records,” stated Tehmasp Printer, CEO of IGI. “We congratulate their team in developing these extraordinary creations which showcase limitless possibilities with advanced tech in the lab-grown diamond sector.”

Following the JCK Show, the “Celebration of India” and “Infinity Ring” will be exhibited at the RockRush store in SoHo, New York.

IGI’s Participation at JCK

In addition to the display by Ethereal Green, the IGI will also have a presence at the JCK Show. They will provide on-site grading, gemstone screening, and educational information at booth #11065. Attendees can join IGI’s Senior Director of Education, John Pollard, for sessions on “Consumer Education 101 on Jewelry Myths & Customer Objections” and participate in daily “Happy Hour” events, including “Gem & Jewelry Jeopardy.”