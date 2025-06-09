De Beers Introduces Ombré and ORIGIN at JCK Las Vegas

De Beers Group has introduced two new downstream initiatives at the JCK Las Vegas Show, aimed at supporting demand for natural diamonds and strengthening transparency through traceability and digital tools.

Ombré Desert Diamonds Marketing Concept

De Beers has introduced its first new ‘beacon’ concept in over a decade, titled Ombré Desert Diamonds. The beacon is a category marketing initiative aimed at promoting natural diamond jewellery through coordinated design themes.

The Ombré Desert Diamonds concept is inspired by desert landscapes in diamond-producing areas, with designs incorporating colour gradations such as whites, champagnes and ambers. Multi-stone designs were previewed at the show, and De Beers is inviting participation from industry retailers through an accompanying programme.

De Beers will support the initiative with marketing campaigns and provide supporting materials to participating retailers.

Launch of ORIGIN – De Beers Group

De Beers also formally launched ORIGIN – De Beers Group, a branded polished diamond initiative first previewed at JCK 2024. The programme is designed to provide detailed information about each diamond’s journey and provenance, using the Tracr blockchain platform.

Through ORIGIN, consumers will be able to access data on a diamond’s country of origin, rarity score, and related social impact programmes. The programme includes digital tools intended to support retailers in offering verified provenance information and structured storytelling at the point of sale.

Traceability and Exploration Updates

De Beers provided an update on its Origins strategy across the value chain. In the upstream, the company has completed airborne geophysical surveying in Angola. In the midstream, the company reported that single country of origin data is now available on Tracr and that the DiamondProof authentication tool has been introduced in US retail stores.

In the synthetic diamond segment, De Beers announced the first production of synthetic diamonds for industrial use from its Element Six facility in Oregon. This follows its earlier decision to wind down the Lightbox lab-grown jewellery business.

Sustainability and Energy Integration

De Beers also provided updates on sustainability efforts under its Building Forever programme. Agreements include Namdeb’s partnership with NamPower in Namibia and Debswana with the Botswana Power Corporation. Envusa Energy’s projects are expected to supply power to the Venetia Mine in South Africa from 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Al Cook said: “One year on from announcing our Origins strategy, we have made fast and meaningful progress in delivering our vision. We have met every target that we announced back in 2024. Every part of De Beers is evolving to create lasting value, benefitting shareholders, the industry and consumers. The launch of our first beacon in over a decade marks an exciting new era in showcasing the magic of natural diamonds, while ORIGIN – De Beers Group connects people with the powerful stories behind natural diamonds – the communities they help support, the landscapes they come from, and the meaningful impact they create. With innovation across the value chain – from provenance to synthetic diamond technology – De Beers is reinforcing its leadership in an evolving marketplace.”