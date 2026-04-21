Jewellery Quarter BID Launches Film Series to Highlight Local Trade Community

The Jewellery Quarter Business Improvement District has launched a film series focusing on individuals working across Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, with the first instalments now available online.

Titled Where Individuality Shines, the series has been commissioned by the BID and produced by videographer Carl Woods. It presents short films featuring a range of contributors, including artisans, business owners and other professionals operating within the district.

Focus on People Within the Trade

The series centres on accounts of those working in the Quarter, documenting their roles, experiences and working practices. The films present individuals contributing to the area’s jewellery and related industries.

Luke Crane, CEO of the Jewellery Quarter BID, said: “Where Individuality Shines is about celebrating the people behind the businesses, the makers behind the craft, and the personalities that make the Jewellery Quarter truly unique. This project gives them a platform to share their stories in their own words.”

New films will be released monthly via the BID’s digital channels.

Additional Community Platform

Alongside the film series, the initiative includes a digital platform inviting participation from those based in the Jewellery Quarter. The platform allows individuals and businesses to contribute their own accounts, extending the project beyond the filmed participants.