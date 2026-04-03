NAJ Outlines Workshop Programme for 2026 Valuers’ Conference

The National Association of Jewellers’ Institute of Registered Valuers has confirmed the workshop and masterclass programme for its 2026 Valuers’ Conference, taking place on 16–17 May at Edgbaston Park Hotel in Birmingham.

Supported by Bonhams, the event will combine keynote presentations with practical training sessions for valuation professionals and the wider jewellery trade.

Focus on Practical Valuation Skills

Workshops will take place on Sunday 17 May, covering a range of valuation and technical topics. Sessions include gemstone pricing, mounted stone assessment, hallmark identification and manufacturing methods.

Kate Flitcroft will lead a session on auctioneering, examining estimating strategies and sale room practices through a mock auction. Pravin Pattni will address the valuation of Asian jewellery, focusing on the challenges associated with high gold prices and changing material considerations.

Tracy Jukes will review coloured gemstone pricing across different periods, while Seth Solomons will examine valuation approaches for large diamonds in insurance and open market contexts.

Technical identification is also a focus. Sarah Caldwell Steele will cover black gem materials and associated testing challenges, and Gabriel Kleinberg will demonstrate methods for identifying gemstone treatments using basic tools. Rupert Huddy will present on hallmarks and designer stamps, including examples of forgeries.

Market Dynamics and Valuation Considerations

Several sessions address current market conditions. Howard Levine will review recent developments in the diamond market, including stability in some synthetic categories and declines in parts of the natural diamond sector, alongside considerations for pricing and margins.

Jonathan Darracott will examine watch complications and their contribution to value. Barry Sullivan will outline how different manufacturing techniques, including CAD and handmade processes, affect valuation.

Rachel Kinsella will present methods for valuing complex or unusual items where direct comparables are limited, focusing on structured approaches to support valuation decisions.

Professional Development and Accreditation

The programme includes sessions on professional development. Jackie Sanders and Gaynor Wright will outline the requirements for Fellowship of the NAJ Institute of Registered Valuers. Charlotte Rose and Lisa Levinson will introduce the ASSURE Program, including the use of testing equipment.

IRV Chair Sammantha Maclachlan said: “We are delighted with this year’s selection of workshops, which offers a strong balance of practical insight and expert-led discussion for valuation professionals at every level. With refinements to the programme, including extended 120 minute sessions, we are confident delegates will welcome a format that allows for greater depth and breadth of learning.”

Keynotes and Industry Context

The workshop programme complements keynote presentations on Saturday 16 May from speakers including Francesca Cartier Brickell, Jonathan Darracott of Bonhams, Dr Yun Luo of GIA and Mark Cullinan of Cullinan Diamonds. These sessions will cover topics across the jewellery and watch sectors, including supply and metrology.

Event Details and Pricing

Registration is open for one- and two-day passes, with discounted rates available to NAJ and IRV members. Two-day tickets are priced at £390 plus VAT for members and £440 plus VAT for non-members. One-day tickets are £225 plus VAT for members and £265 plus VAT for non-members.

The conference will conclude with a gala dinner on Saturday evening, during which the David Wilkins Award will be presented and new MIRV and FIRV members recognised. For more info, visit https://www.naj.co.uk/Valuers-Conference