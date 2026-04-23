Alrosa Reappoints Pavel Marinychev as CEO Amid Ongoing Sanctions Environment

Alrosa has reappointed Pavel Marinychev as chief executive officer and chairman of its managing board for a further three-year term, confirming continuity in leadership at the Russian diamond mining company amid ongoing geopolitical and trade pressures.

Leadership Background

Marinychev has been with Alrosa since 2016 and was appointed CEO in 2023, having previously led its subsidiary Almazy Anabara. Before joining the company, he held a senior role within the regional government of Yakutia, where he oversaw geology and subsoil use, as well as industry, energy and construction.

His reappointment maintains the current leadership structure during a period of disruption for the business and the wider Russian diamond sector.

Sanctions and Trading Environment

In 2023, Marinychev was sanctioned by the US Department of State as part of measures targeting Russian individuals and entities. The designation restricts access to US-based assets linked to him and prohibits transactions involving him, his assets or Alrosa.

Alrosa continues to operate under international sanctions linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company, in which the Russian government holds a 33 per cent stake, has faced restrictions across multiple markets. Russian diamonds have also been subject to import bans and traceability requirements introduced by G7 countries.

These measures have altered trading flows, with goods redirected to other markets and supply chains adapting to compliance requirements.

Implications for the Diamond Pipeline

For jewellers and the wider trade, Alrosa’s leadership continuity indicates no immediate change in management at a key upstream supplier. The company remains one of the largest producers of rough diamonds globally, and its operations affect supply availability and pricing.

Sanctions and traceability initiatives continue to influence sourcing decisions, particularly for businesses operating in markets with restrictions on Russian-origin goods. Jewellers are required to ensure compliance with import rules and maintain transparency within their supply chains.

Changes in distribution channels may also affect the availability of certain categories of rough and polished diamonds, contributing to regional differences in supply. The extension of Marinychev’s tenure indicates that the company’s current approach is likely to continue while these conditions remain in place.