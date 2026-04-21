Haute Jewels Geneva Reports Rise in International Attendance for 2026 Edition

Haute Jewels Geneva recorded a 20% increase in visitor attendance at its 2026 edition, held at the InterContinental Geneva.

The event brought together 44 jewellery houses from 13 countries, with organisers citing growth in international participation with organisers reporting increased attendance from Latin America, alongside growth from Europe and North America.

Event Format and Exhibitor Presence

The 2026 edition featured 44 exhibitors, including Damiani, Pasquale Bruni, Furrer Jacot and Yoko London. The show was presented across five spaces within the InterContinental Geneva, including The Palace, The Grand Villas and The Grand Ballroom, maintaining a salon-style format.

Founded in 2019 by Yoko London CEO Michael Hakimian, Haute Jewels Geneva has expanded from an initial group of four brands to a multi-brand showcase. The event continues to focus on direct interaction between jewellery houses, retailers and press.

Hakimian said: “This year’s growth confirms the value of a more personal, carefully curated show. Haute Jewels Geneva continues to bring together leading maisons and international retailers and press in a setting that encourages genuine connection, discovery and business.”

Hospitality and Networking

New for 2026, a dedicated restaurant space was introduced within The Palace, offering dining throughout the day to facilitate informal meetings. Evening events were also held, providing additional opportunities for networking among exhibitors, retailers and media.