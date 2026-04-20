Raw Pearls Acquires Samuel Jones Pearls Following Owners’ Retirement

Raw Pearls has taken over the operations of long-established supplier Samuel Jones Pearls, with the transition completed on 20 April following the retirement of owners Richard and Claire Maymon. The combined business will operate under the leadership of Miranda Raw, bringing together two established names in the UK pearl trade.

Samuel Jones Pearls, founded in 1916, is recognised as the first importer of cultured pearls into the UK and has maintained longstanding relationships with the Japanese pearl sector. Raw Pearls operates as a specialist in freshwater pearls, supplying the UK jewellery trade with a broad product range.

Structure and Brand Positioning

Both businesses will now sit within a single company, while retaining their individual identities and product focus. Raw Pearls will continue to concentrate on freshwater pearls, while Samuel Jones Pearls will remain focused on Japanese saltwater pearls.

The companies stated that customers will be able to access both ranges through a single point of contact. Existing product lines and services from Samuel Jones Pearls are expected to continue, with continuity in grading, matching standards and supply.

Miranda Raw said: “It is a privilege to take on such a respected and historic name within the pearl trade. Samuel Jones Pearls has built an extraordinary legacy, particularly through its long-standing relationships and expertise in Japanese pearls. Our aim is to continue that legacy while ensuring customers benefit from the combined strengths of both businesses.”

Richard Maymon added: “We are delighted to be handing Samuel Jones Pearls over to Miranda Raw. Her experience, energy and reputation within the trade make her the ideal person to take the business forward, while maintaining the standards and service our customers expect.”

Implications for Supply and Sourcing

The combination brings together complementary areas of the pearl market. Freshwater pearls are typically available in a wide range of shapes and price points, while Japanese saltwater pearls are associated with more consistent roundness and lustre.

For retailers, designers and manufacturers, the integration introduces a single sourcing route for both categories, which may simplify purchasing processes and support more coordinated assortment planning across different price segments.

The addition of Samuel Jones Pearls’ established relationships in Japan extends Raw Pearls’ sourcing network and may support longer-term supply planning in a category that can be affected by environmental and production variables.

Continuity and Transition

The companies indicated that the transition has been structured to minimise disruption to existing customers. Samuel Jones Pearls will continue to supply its established ranges, with service levels and delivery expectations remaining consistent.

The move reflects a broader pattern within the jewellery sector, where long-standing, often family-run businesses are transitioning ownership as part of succession planning. In this case, the Samuel Jones Pearls name will continue to operate within a larger business structure.

Trade Engagement

Both Raw Pearls and Samuel Jones Pearls will present their collections at The Jewellery Show at Olympia London on 2–3 September 2026, where the combined offering will be available to view.